The Office Bell Replaced by Notifications: Why the ‘Right To Disconnect’ Matters

Work-life balance has always been the cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle. It lowers stress, protects mental health, and sustains physical well-being. Labor laws may limit working hours to eight or twelve a day, but the real question is: does work truly end when the clock does?

In today’s digital age, the office bell has been replaced by the ping of a smartphone. Employees carry their workplace in their pockets, and the line between professional duty and personal sanctuary has blurred. An “urgent” email at 11 p.m. is not just an inconvenience—it’s a direct intrusion into family time, rest, and sleep. What once felt like flexibility has now become a crisis of mental health and productivity.

When Work Seeps into Life

The pandemic accelerated this collapse of boundaries. Midnight emails, weekend WhatsApp messages, and constant availability have eroded mental privacy. The consequences are stark:

Global Mortality: A WHO–ILO report found that in 2016, 745,000 deaths were linked to long working hours, largely from stroke and heart disease.

Psychological Toll: Burnout, anxiety, digital exhaustion, and the loss of identity beyond one’s profession.

Human Cost: In July 2024, the death of 26-year-old Anna Sebastian Perayil, a CA at EY India, ignited debate. Her mother blamed “backbreaking work” and “insufficient sleep,” exposing the invisible toll of toxic overwork.

Burnout in Numbers

Burnout is no longer anecdotal—it’s measurable. A McKinsey Health Institute study across 15 countries revealed:

Global Average: 1 in 4 employees show burnout symptoms.

Asia (including India): 1 in 3 employees.

High-Pressure Sectors: 35–40%.

The leading predictor? Toxic workplace behavior—belittling, abusive management—accounting for over 60% of employees’ intent to quit.

The Australian Model: Rest as a Right

Australia recently reframed rest as a legal right. On August 26, 2024, an amendment to the Fair Work Act 2009 granted employees the “Right to Disconnect.”

Employer’s Burden: Off-hour communication must be justified as “reasonable.”

Global Precedent: France, Spain, Ireland, and Portugal have already codified similar protections.

Why India Must Act

India, the world’s third-largest digital economy, has yet to catch up. While some leaders glorify 70-hour workweeks, the long-term economic reality is sobering:

Economic Value: McKinsey estimates that improving employee health could unlock $11.7 trillion globally by reducing turnover and boosting productivity.

Legislative Efforts: In 2019, MP Supriya Sule introduced a Private Member’s Bill on the right to disconnect. In 2025, Kerala became the first Indian state to propose such a law.

Judicial Scope: Courts increasingly interpret Article 21—the Right to Life—as including mental health and dignified working conditions.

The Way Forward: From Exhaustion to Equilibrium

Legal reform is only the beginning. True change requires cultural transformation. Employers who prioritize people over relentless performance already see dividends in loyalty and resilience.

Small shifts matter:

Normalizing digital breaks.

Respecting off-hour privacy.

Investing in mental health resources.

Redefining ambition as sustainable pacing.

The future of work should not be a sprint toward burnout. Disconnection is not abandonment—it is reclamation. It is walking toward wholeness. If Australia can enshrine the right to disconnect, India—guided by its values of dignity and balance—can, and must, follow suit.

By Prof. (Dr.) Neelu Mehra & Ms. Ayushi Gupta