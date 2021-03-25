Thursday, Mar 25, 2021 | Last Update : 02:52 PM IST

  Life   Health  25 Mar 2021  AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data
Life, Health

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

AFP
Published : Mar 25, 2021, 11:36 am IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2021, 11:36 am IST

AstraZeneca was an early frontrunner in the global race to develop a COVID vaccine, and was heavily favored by the United States

A medical worker takes a vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 on March 24, 2021 at a vaccination hub outside Rome's Termini railway station. (ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP)
 A medical worker takes a vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 on March 24, 2021 at a vaccination hub outside Rome's Termini railway station. (ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP)

Washington: British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca on Wednesday revised down by three percentage points the effectiveness of its Covid vaccine after American authorities raised concerns that results reported from its US trial were outdated.

The company now says its vaccine is 76 rather than 79 percent effective at preventing any kind of symptomatic Covid.

 

It remains 100 percent effective against severe Covid, it added.

The move came after an independent panel of experts appointed to supervise the trial expressed concern that AstraZeneca had failed to include updated data in its initially released figure.

The US National Institutes of Health then issued a highly unusual statement asking AstraZeneca to work with the panel and issue a new press release.

"We look forward to filing our regulatory submission for Emergency Use Authorization in the US and preparing for the rollout of millions of doses across America," said Mene Pangalos executive vice president of biopharmaceuticals research and development.

 

The new figure is based on 190 people who fell sick among 32,449 trial participants across the United States, Peru and Chile, two-thirds of whom received the vaccine while the rest received a placebo.

The previous figure was based on 141 cases, with a cut-off in mid-February.

The company added there are 14 additional or probable Covid cases left to be adjudicated.

Bumpy rollout

Depending on whether these occurred in the vaccine or placebo group, the final efficacy figure could go up or down a few percentage points.

The company added the vaccine efficacy in people 65-years-old and over was 85 percent, but the statistical range for this figure -- anywhere between 58 and 95 percent -- make it less meaningful and the sample size was not mentioned.

 

Eight cases of severe Covid occurred -- all in the placebo group.

AstraZeneca was an early frontrunner in the global race to develop a Covid vaccine, and was heavily favored by the United States, which ordered 300 million doses -- more than its first orders for Moderna's and Pfizer's shots.

But a series of communications blunders eroded US agencies' confidence.

The US now has three authorized vaccines -- Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson -- and should have enough supply to more than cover the adult population by the end of May.

However, authorization by the Food and Drug Administration -- considered the gold standard regulator -- would go a long way to calm global doubts over the AstraZeneca vaccine.

 

Several European countries paused rollout of the shot over potential blood clot risks before later resuming its use.

The European Medicines Agency deemed the vaccine safe and said it was not associated with blood clotting generally -- but added it could not rule out a link to two highly rare forms of clotting, and suggested these risks be mentioned on a warning label.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is still seen as vital to vaccinating the world because of its low price and the fact it can be stored long term at fridge temperatures.

It uses an adenovirus that causes colds in chimpanzees, modified so it can't replicate, to carry the gene for a key protein of the coronavirus into human cells.

 

The cells then produce that protein on their surface, training the immune system should it encounter the real virus.

Tags: covid vaccine, astrazeneca vaccine, british-swedish drugmaker, astrazeneca vaccine 76% effective, emergency use authorization, moderna, pfizer and johnson & johnson
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From Life

One asked me to look up the Internet for recipes, the other explained how to cook the kachnar.

Ranjona Banerji | What cooking teaches, how tastes are learned

The rate of infection was five times higher, at 3.3 per cent, among those who returned a positive test during the second wave having previously tested negative. (AP/Manu Fernandez)

COVID-19 patients above 65 years of age more prone to reinfection, says study

The estimates were based on actual observed changes and modelling exercises using data from before the pandemic in South Asia, where in 2019 alone 1.4 million children under five died, 63 percent of them newborn babies. (Representational image: AFP)

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to COVID-19

In this picture taken on December 20, 2020 shows diners interacting with robots Lovot in a cafe in Kawasaki. (Philip FONG / AFP)

Hi, Robot: Japan's android pets ease virus isolation

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham