Dib Bangkok, Thailand’s First International Contemporary Museum

Thailand’s art scene is growing by leaps and bounds. While the Thailand Art Biennale has recently concluded, the Bangkok Art Biennale is set to open later this year, further cementing the country’s position as a major art hub in the region.

Among the newest and most talked about additions to Bangkok’s cultural landscape is Dib Bangkok which describes itself as Thailand’s first international contemporary art museum. The museum recently received global recognition when it was named by Time Magazine as one of the “world’s greatest places”.

The word, dib, means raw in Thai, reflecting the museum’s ambition to uncover the essence of things through art. Its inaugural exhibition, Invisible Presence, on view until August 2026, features 80 works by 40 international artists, including 20 from Asia. Many of the works have rarely been exhibited in this part of the world.

Spanning painting, sculpture, installation, photography, and multimedia works, the exhibition explores the relationship between the seen and the unseen. The artworks are multidimensional, engaging visitors beyond the visual realm and appealing to multiple senses.

As museum director Dr Miwako Tezuka explains, “This is art that reaches beyond the sense of vision.”

Indeed, the very first artwork visitors encounter invites them to bang on an empty wall, producing a deep, volcanic sound. In this way, the audience becomes the performer in a space where interaction between artwork and art viewer is central to the experience.

The world class museum was the vision of the late Thai art collector Petch Osathanugrah, whose collection comprised more than 1,000 works by 200 artists. The project came to fruition two years after his passing, under the leadership of his son Purat (Chang) Osathanugrah.

“We want art to be felt as much as it is seen,” says Purat. “We want a space for reflection, curiosity and play, where each visit unfolds something new and unexpected. Bangkok, with all its energy, creativity and unstoppable spirit, needs a contemporary art space that matches its vibrancy.”

Curator Ariana Chaivaranon adds, “The artworks activate multiple senses, including sound, scent, and light, while challenging our expectations of scale, weight, and everyday materials.”

The museum’s large, multi-tiered galleries encourage visitors to view, reflect, and experiment. Equally compelling is the architecture itself. Designed by architect Kulapat Yantrasast of Why Architecture, the project transformed a 7,000-square-metre former shophouse into an expansive art complex comprising 11 gallery spaces. Yantrasast is also currently involved in a project for the National Museum in New Delhi.

At the entrance to DIB Bangkok lies a striking 1,500-square-metre courtyard featuring 11 granite and ceramic spheres resembling planets, created by acclaimed artist Alicja Kwade. On the upper terrace is renowned artist James Turrell’s Straight Up, a permanent installation best experienced at sunset.

The international roster is complemented by prominent Asian and Thai artists, making the museum a must-visit destination for art lovers and visitors to the city alike. Among the highlights is the late Thai master Montien Boonma’s spiritual Lotus Sound installation, displayed alongside contemporary Thai artist Pinaree Sanpitak’s breast-shaped stupas.

Also featured is renowned Indian artist Subodh Gupta, whose Incubate takes the form of a monumental egg constructed from his signature kitchen utensils. Crowned by a glittering chandelier, the work adds another layer of meaning and spectacle, resonating perfectly with the museum’s multidimensional ethos.