Friday, Nov 20, 2020 | Last Update : 02:48 AM IST

  Life   Art  20 Nov 2020  Amid coronavirus pandemic, Jammu and Kashmir's copperware witnesses a resurgence
Life, Art

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Jammu and Kashmir's copperware witnesses a resurgence

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Nov 20, 2020, 2:40 am IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2020, 2:40 am IST

The Kashmiri copperware is an ancient artwork and the objects are used as household dailyware and also for decorative purposes

Copperware sees a silver lining
 Copperware sees a silver lining

SRINAGAR: The coronavirus pandemic may have caused widespread disruptions, affected health systems and living conditions and pushed many parts of the world into recession.

However, it has also come as  a boon, at least, for Kashmir’s traditional copperware and thousands of people associated with the trade.

 

Copperware trader Aaqib Javed said, “COVID-19 has pushed the trade by twenty to thirty percent”. Another Kashmiri, Farooq Ahmed, who runs a copperware store in summer capital Srinagar, said, “If Coronavirus has brought misery with it for us, it has, at the same time, proved somewhat catalyst for boosting our trade.”

The Kashmiri copperware is an ancient artwork and the objects are used as household dailyware and also for decorative purposes. The art of casting copperware in the Valley had flourished for years but the trade has received a boost with the outbreak of coronavirus as it is generally believed that the use of copper utensils for cooking and eating helps increase immunity and minimizes cancer risks.

 

Historians say that the elegant treasure Kashmir possesses was introduced to it by artisans and traders from Iran and Iraq more than seven hundred years ago. Islamic scholar from Persia, Mir Sayyid Ali Hamdani, was instrumental in making copperware popular among the natives.

Geologist and oral historian Jalal Ud Din Shah said, “Copper was in use during the Hindu period in Kashmir too, but only for carving out coins. The first use of this metal for making household utensils and decorative items began during the Muslim period in early 14th century.”

That Valley’s copperware art has its origin in Iraq, Shah argued, is borne also by the fact that many families associated with it back home continue to use ‘Baghdadi’ (natives of Baghdad) as their surname. Sajad Muzaffar who runs a copperware factory in Srinagar’s Zakura industrial area said, “The demand has increased over a period of time and with that a large number of people got associated with it as artisans and traders. My products are sold locally.”

 

The elegantly designed copper utensils are not only used for cooking and serving food at homes but also at large attended weddings and other functions. As the doctors insist on maintaining social distancing to ward off COVID-19, the traditional Wazwan cuisine is now served at weddings and other celebrations individually in copper plates which have  floral and calligraphic motifs engraved or embossed on them - known as ‘Kandkari’ work in local parlance - instead of ‘Traam’, a bigger plate around which four persons sit to relish the delicacies in chorus and which has been a traditional necessity to ‘practice brotherhood’.

“Until a couple of weeks ago when the marriage season was at its peak, we would work round-the-clock to make these engraved dinning plates and sarposhs (engraved lids) for these. Indeed, COVID-19 has given a boost to our vocation,” said Manzoor Ahmed Misgar, an artisan who also owns a copperware store in central Srinagar.

 

Sajad is happy to note that perhaps the only silver lining of the pandemic is that “it has improved further the prospects of the trade and, thereby, providing livelihood to more people”.

Mr. Farooq said, “It is better for your health to cook in and eat from copper utensils and dailyware…better than that of stainless steel. Doctors also say this.” Local physicians this correspondent spoke to did not dispute the claim but had reservations about the claim regarding immunity to fight corona like viruses.

Javed Ahmed Misgar, another copperware trader, said that though the market is now flooded with modern kitchenware and dining ware products regularly, many Kashmiri families stick to traditional copperware.

 

“Now people ask for newer items in copperware, more elegant cooking pots, samovars, trays, jugs and other sundry articles and vases, vessels, lamp-shades and other decorative pieces crafted upon. Thus, the number of artisans and other craftsmen particularly ‘naqashgars’ (engravers) has increased manifold. We now also employ workforce from Bihar, UP and other states,” he said.

Tags: coronavirus cases in jammu and kashmir, jammu and kashmir, copperware
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From Life

A puppet show on Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tales from the first Rainbow Lit Fest

One of a kind: A humdinger of an LGBT arts fest

Kashmiri Didish: Rista

Zaika-e-Kashmir

Cover image of the book titled 'Anxious People'

Reality bites for these folks

Investments in Gold-buying during Dhanteras

Gold glitters on Dhanteras

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham