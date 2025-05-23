RBI To Pay Rs 2.69 Lakh Crore Dividend To Government, Below Market Expectation

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced a dividend payout of record Rs 2.69 lakh crore to the Central government for the accounting year 2024-25. While the dividend amount is a 27.4 per cent increase compared to Rs 2.1 lakh crore announced in 2023-24, it is lower than the market expectation of Rs 2.8 lakh crore-Rs 3 lakh crore. The payout was Rs 87,416 crore for 2022-23.

The central bank annually pays out a surplus to the government, drawn from income generated through investments, valuation gains on its dollar reserves, and fees from printing currency. This amount is determined after accounting for provisioning for bad loans, asset depreciation, employee benefits, and other statutory expenses under the RBI Act.

The RBI dividend/surplus is an important source of revenue for the government especially as it provides a buffer to make up for a miss in taxes or disinvestment receipts, or higher-than-budgeted expenditure in the fiscal. It helps the government boost its fiscal position.