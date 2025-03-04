PoJK border areas developed because of China’s generosity: Omar Abdullah

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, currently in its budget session here, witnessed a brief verbal clash between the ruling National Conference (NC) and opposition BJP members after former minister and NC lawmaker Mir Saifullah while raising the issue of poor road connectivity in the border district of Kupwara mentioned about "better infrastructure" available to the people living just across the Line of Control (LoC) in PoJK. Endorsing him, another NC member Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi said, "We must accept this reality".

Mr. Saifullah and Mr. Khan represent the constituencies -Trehgam and Gurez-bordering the LoC and they were speaking in the House on the difficulties their people are facing mainly in winter after the closure of mountains passes due to snowfalls. They wondered why road tunnels are not being constructed to ensure year-round-road connectivity between Gurez (Bandipore district) and Keran-Karnah (Kupwara district) and the rest of the Kashmir Valley when J&K is witnessing a significant construction boom, driven by major infrastructure projects including several road and rail tunnels.

As some BJP members strongly objected to their remarks, Chief Minister Mr. Abdullah was on his feet to pacify them. He said, "What Gurezi Sahab said is not incorrect, but he is not completing his sentence. There has been development across the LoC, but it is restricted to those border areas only and facilitated by China. Beyond those areas nothing has been done”.

The Chief Minister while drawing comparison between J&K and PoJK said that the former may be lagging in the infrastructure development in the border areas, but it has witnessed a remarkable progress and development elsewhere and “everything has been done by us on our own, not by or with the help of China, Britain, the United States or France."

He said the development in PoJK border areas is primarily driven by China and the Pakistan government has played no significant role in the progress of the held territory. “Look beyond those border areas and you will find nothing. We must accept that there is limited development in our border areas. On that side, there have been deliberate attempts to showcase progress. They made people wear coats to create the facade of development. In reality, the pockets of those coats are empty”.

Earlier during the day, former minister and J&K Peoples (PC) Conference MLA Sajad Gani Lone staged a walkout from the House after Speaker Abdur Rahim Rather disallowed five out of seven amendments in the Lieutenant Governor’s speech to the budget session of the Assembly moved by him. These amendments related to the alleged arbitrary abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre, unjust and discriminatory police verification process, repealing of the Public Safety Act (PSA) being used to suppress dissent, and the shifting back of detainees lodged in jails outside J&K. Mr. Lone had also demanded a probe into the alleged rigging of the 1987 J&K Assembly elections which he claimed laid the basis for the armed revolt of the 1990s.

The Speaker cited the relevant sections of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the House to justify his decision of disallowing the amendments.

Mr. Lone said, “We are victims of police verification, and the rules are very stringent. I am myself a victim. Nobody should be punished for what his father, brother or cousin has done. This House cannot keep quiet on these issues.” He insisted that there should have been mentions of Article 370 and repeal of the PSA in the L-G’s address “if you had an intention.” He added that the resolution passed by the House during its maiden session held in Srinagar on the restoration of J&K’s special status was weak and vague as it did not mention Article 370.

The Speaker said that since the issue of restoration of J&K’s special status was discussed in the House in its last session the rules do not permit him to allow it to be taken up again. “Under the rules, this cannot be done before the completion of one year and as far as the 1987 elections it is a 38-year-old matter”, he ruled.

Regarding repeal of the PSA, he said that the matter pertains to the Ministry of Home Affairs. “It cannot be done unless the statehood is restored,” he said. Unhappy at the Speaker’s refusal, Mr. Lone staged a walkout from the House.

Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Sunil Sharma while talking to reporters outside the Assembly Hall termed discussing Article 370 in the house as idiocy. He said, “Discussing Article 370 is foolishness as the Supreme Court has legitimized its abrogation. Also, no assembly in the country has the power to overturn the decision of the Parliament."

Taking a dig at Mr. Lone, the BJP leader said, “His love for Pakistan has resurfaced as his sasural (in laws) are there. He is frustrated after barely winning the election and is alone in the Assembly." Mr. Lone’s spouse Asma Khan Lone is a Pakistani national of Kashmiri origin.