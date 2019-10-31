Thursday, Oct 31, 2019 | Last Update : 01:20 PM IST

India, Politics

R K Mathur sworn-in as Ladakh's first Lt Governor

PTI
Published : Oct 31, 2019, 12:09 pm IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2019, 12:11 pm IST

Ahead of swearing-in, Union Home Ministry revoked notification of December 2018 imposing President's rule in undivided Jammu and Kashmir.

Former bureaucrat Radha Krishna Mathur was sworn-in on Thursday as the first Lieutenant Governor of the strategically located Union Territory of Ladakh, which came into existence after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Twitter/ PIBHomeAffairs)
 Former bureaucrat Radha Krishna Mathur was sworn-in on Thursday as the first Lieutenant Governor of the strategically located Union Territory of Ladakh, which came into existence after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Twitter/ PIBHomeAffairs)

Leh: Former bureaucrat Radha Krishna Mathur was sworn-in on Thursday as the first Lieutenant Governor of the strategically located Union Territory of Ladakh, which came into existence after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mathur, who will turn 66 next month, was administered the oath of office by the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Gita Mittal, at a function held at the Sindhu Sanskriti auditorium here, which was attended by officials of the Leh and Kargil hill councils, Army and paramilitary forces, religious leaders and the general public.

After the swearing-in, Mathur, who was given a guard of honour at the venue by the Ladakh Police, said a lot of development activities needed to be carried out in the border areas.

"Already the government is implementing several programmes in the region, priorities for Ladakh will be set in the new regime in consultation with the public and hill councils," an official spokesperson quoted him as saying.

Mathur, a 1977-batch IAS officer from Tripura, said his experience of working in the backward and border areas in the capacity of the chief secretary of Tripura and the defence secretary will be useful.

A post-graduate in industrial engineering from the IIT, Mathur retired as the defence secretary in 2015 and was appointed as the chief information commissioner in December of the same year. He completed his tenure in November last year after attaining the age of 65 years.

Ahead of the swearing-in, the Union Home Ministry revoked a notification of December last year imposing President's rule in undivided Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre, on Wednesday night, appointed Umang Narula, a 1989-batch IAS officer, as an advisor to Mathur, besides posting S S Khandare, a 1995-batch IPS officer, as the "Head of Police" in Ladakh.

With a population of nearly three lakh, Ladakh is strategically located as it shares borders with Pakistan as well as China.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, ladakh, r k mathur, union territory
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

Latest From India

When asked about the killing of five labourers from West Bengal in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Dhankhar said that violence, 'anywhere, local or otherwise', is condemnable. (Photo: File)

'Condemn violence but do not politicise it': WB Governor

Shazia, wife of Hawaldar Naseer Ahmad who was killed in the Pulwama terrorist attack presented the memento to the Prime Minister during an event to mark the birth anniversary of India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel near Statue of Unity in Kevadia. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi receives memorial from wife of CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama attack

The District Collector's office in Kerala announced that all educational institutions including professional colleges in coastal taluks, Kochi and Paravur districts of Kerala would stay closed today. (Photo: File | Representational)

Kerala: Schools, colleges in some districts to remain closed due to adverse weather

The high court said Hyderabad-based gastroenterologist Nageshwara Redy be included in the board to give his opinion on Chidambaram's medical condition, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. (Photo: FIle)

INX case: Delhi HC directs AIIMS to give opinion on Chidambaram's condition

MOST POPULAR

1

BS6 Honda CB Shine SP to get a power boost

2

Apple mistakenly leaks upcoming iPhone upgrades

3

'Love you Rahul': Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on 'Bhai Dooj'

4

Apple AirPods Pro memes are absolutely savage

5

These Bluetooth earphones can play music from across a football field

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham