Friday, May 31, 2019 | Last Update : 04:23 PM IST

India, Politics

Main accuse in Smriti Irani’s close aide murder in Amethi, held

PTI
Published : May 31, 2019, 4:13 pm IST
Updated : May 31, 2019, 4:22 pm IST

A case was registered against five people for killing Surendra Singh.

Singh, 50, a former head of Baraulia village, around 25 km from the Amethi district headquarters, was shot at around 11.30 pm on May 25. (Representational Image)
 Singh, 50, a former head of Baraulia village, around 25 km from the Amethi district headquarters, was shot at around 11.30 pm on May 25. (Representational Image)

Amethi: The main accused in the killing of a close aide of Amethi MP Smriti Irani was arrested on Friday following an encounter with police here, officials said.

Wasim was held in Shalhapur area under the Jamo police station area Thursday night, Assistant Superintendent of Police Daya Ram said.

Read: Smriti Irani, BJP MP lends shoulder to mortal remains of Surendra Singh

With this, all the five accused in the case have been arrested, the he said. Wasim has suffered gunshot injuries and has been admitted to a community health centre, the ASP said, adding the Jamo police station in-charge also suffered minor injuries in the gunfight.

A case was registered against five people for killing Surendra Singh. Ramchandra, Dharmanath, Naseem and Golu were arrested earlier. Ramchandra is a member of the kshetra panchayat and also a local Congress leader, the police said.

Also Read: Suspects in murder of Smriti Irani's aide held by police in Amethi

Singh, 50, a former head of Baraulia village, around 25 km from the Amethi district headquarters, was shot at around 11.30 pm on May 25.

He was referred to a Lucknow hospital, but succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, smriti irani, uttar pradesh, surendra singh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Amethi

Latest From India

The silver-medal winning Olympian also thanked senior BJP leaders Arun Jaitley, Venkaiah Naidu and Smriti Irani. (Photo: File)

Left out of cabinet, Rajyavardhan Rathore says 'thank you'

President Ram Nath Kovind was addressing a banquet in honour of the heads and representatives of foreign governments attending the swearing-in-ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ @BJP4India)

Decisive mandate for PM Modi to build new India: President Kovind

Asked whether the object was a grenade, he said, 'It is a round object. We have to see whether it is a metal or plastic material.' The officer said the bomb disposal squad was investigating. (Photo: File I Representational)

Suspicious object triggers panic at Bengaluru railway station

Replica of Rafale located at residence of the Air Chief Marshal numbered 23, is right in front of Congress Headquarters, number 24, on Akbar Road in the national capital. (Photo: ANI)

IAF erects Rafale replica outside Air Chief's house, in front of Congress HQ

MOST POPULAR

1

Hot Malaika Arora splashing out oomph factor in this bikini picture; check out

2

Official image of Samsung Galaxy M40 leaks ahead of launch

3

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

4

After Nokia 4.2, 3.2, Nokia ready to get flagship to India

5

Hindu officer observes 'roza' on behalf of ailing driver in Maharashtra

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham