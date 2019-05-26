Sunday, May 26, 2019 | Last Update : 12:51 PM IST

India, Politics

Suspects in murder of Smriti Irani's aide held by police in Amethi

ANI
Published : May 26, 2019, 11:27 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2019, 11:27 am IST

Singh was shot by unidentified assailants when he was sleeping in the verandah of his house in Amethi at around 3 am on Sunday.

Singh is said to be a close aide of BJP's Smriti Irani who defeated Rahul Gandhi from Amethi which was till now considered a Nehru-Gandhi bastion. (Photo: ANI)
 Singh is said to be a close aide of BJP's Smriti Irani who defeated Rahul Gandhi from Amethi which was till now considered a Nehru-Gandhi bastion. (Photo: ANI)

Amethi: Suspects have been detained in connection with the murder of BJP leader Smriti Irani's associate and former village head Surendra Singh in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

"We have detained some suspects in the case. We are getting more information and are acting on it," Amethi's Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar told reporters.

The police are looking into all aspects of the killing, including political rivalry.
"Since he had been a village chief, it seems to be a fallout of an old rivalry. We are not ruling out a political rivalry and are looking into all aspects of the case," the police said.

Singh was shot by unidentified assailants when he was sleeping in the verandah of his house in Baraulia village of Amethi at around 3 am on Sunday.
He was rushed to a trauma centre in Lucknow where he breathed his last.

Singh is said to be a close aide of BJP's Smriti Irani who defeated Rahul Gandhi from Amethi which was till now considered a Nehru-Gandhi bastion.

One of the deceased's cousins said, "He had distributed sweets and carried out a procession the day before yesterday (after Smriti Irani was declared a winner from Amethi Lok Sabha seat)."

"The murder could have resulted out of an old dispute involving the village politics. This could also be a fallout of a political dispute. Smriti Irani was contesting against Rahul Gandhi here and we have been BJP supporters," a relative, who was in Lucknow to receive Singh's body, said.

Another relative, Chandrapal Singh, said, "This is a political murder. This is a fallout of political rivalries relating to his tenure as village head and the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections."

Senior BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who won from the Allahabad Lok Sabha seat, termed the killing "unacceptable". "Such an in a democracy is completely unacceptable, there is no place for such things. The perpetrators will be punished," she told ANI.

Police have been deployed in the village to deal with the possibility of untoward incident.

Tags: smriti irani, rahul gandhi, surendra singh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Amethi

Latest From India

Reddy presented Prime Minister with a bouquet and shawl. (Photo: ANI)

Jagan Reddy arrives in New Delhi, meets PM Modi

The girl is under medical supervision. (Photo: Representational)

Taxi driver held for raping minor girl in Dungarpur in Rajasthan

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Saturday expressed its trust in the in-house inquiry that cleared Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment allegations. (Photo: File)

CJI sexual harassment case: BCI disappointed over views of 2 ex-SC judges

Heavy rains leading to flash flood have left hundreds of houses submerged in North Tripura, Unakoti and Dhalai districts of Tripura. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

More than 1000 families homeless as flash flood hits Tripura

MOST POPULAR

1

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

2

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

3

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

4

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

5

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham