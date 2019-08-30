Friday, Aug 30, 2019 | Last Update : 10:14 AM IST

India, Politics

Kartarpur Corridor meet today even as Pak ramps up pressure with missile test

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 30, 2019, 8:52 am IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2019, 8:52 am IST

The announcement of a technical meet also came on a day when Pakistan successfully launched surface-to-surface ballistic missile 'Ghaznavi'.

Pakistan has said a meeting on the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor would be held on Friday at the Zero Point, even as the country remains locked in a diplomatic tussle with India over the repeal of Article 370 and the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)
 Pakistan has said a meeting on the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor would be held on Friday at the Zero Point, even as the country remains locked in a diplomatic tussle with India over the repeal of Article 370 and the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Pakistan has said a meeting on the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor would be held on Friday at the Zero Point, even as the country remains locked in a diplomatic tussle with India over the repeal of Article 370 and the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal told a regular news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday that a meeting of technical experts of the two sides will be held at the zero point on the international border on August 30. "A technical meeting on the Kartarpur corridor is set to take place at Zero Point on Friday," Dr Mohammad Faisal said while addressing the weekly briefing.

“India concurred to Pakistan’s proposal and the technical meeting on Kartarpur Corridor is being held on August 30 at the zero point,” he said, referring to the point at which the Indian and Pakistani sides of the corridor will converge.

"Pakistan remains committed to completing and inaugurating the Kartarpur Sahib corridor as announced by our prime minister," he added.

The announcement of a technical meet also came on a day when Pakistan successfully launched surface-to-surface ballistic missile 'Ghaznavi'. The military's media spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor wrote on Twitter, "The ballistic missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 kms."

In Lahore, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said the visa process for the Guru Nanak birth anniversary event will start Sunday. “The visa process for Sikh pilgrims from India and other countries will start from September 1 and complete by September 30,” he said.

Pakistan and India are still discussing the modalities regarding opening of the corridor at Narowal, some 125-km from Lahore, for Indian Sikhs on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on November 12.

The corridor will also be the first visa-free corridor between the two neighbours since their independence in 1947.

Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak up to the border will be constructed by India.

Tags: kartarpur corridor, article 370, jammu and kashmir, pakistan, missile
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, tagging a media report on the central bank's emergency fund. (Photo: File)

BJP govt pushed country into financial emergency: Congress

Foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (Photo: File)

They must behave like normal neighbours: Centre after Pak's letter to UN on J&K

It is worth mentioning that the Army Chief's visit comes at a time when Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik and Ministry of External Affairs were stressing that normalcy is returning to the Valley. (Photo: File)

In his first after abrogation of Art 370, Army chief to visit Srinagar today

Former finance minister P Chidambaram, in an unprecedented move, offered the Supreme Court to willing remain in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till Monday in the INX Media case. (Photo: File)

P Chidambaram makes offer to Supreme Court says, 'Willing to remain in custody'

MOST POPULAR

1

Pokemon Masters finally arrives on iOS, Android

2

'Prasad' at Indore's Khajrana temple gets FSSAI certificate

3

Trump not happy with favorable Fox News, may look for alternative

4

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

5

Ed Sheeran takes break from music for this reason

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Renowned filmmaker and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar's youngest daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his next, cop-drama, Dabangg 3. So let's read the details about this new girl in B-town here. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Meet Saiee Manjrekar - A love interest of Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham