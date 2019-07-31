Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019 | Last Update : 09:34 PM IST

'Don’t pay heed to rumours on Article 35A,' says J&K Governor

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 30, 2019, 8:40 pm IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2019, 8:40 pm IST

Senior police officers in Jammu and Kashmir described the deployment of the extra forces as 'routine'.

 Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik. (Photo: PTI)

Jammu: Dismissing the deployment of additional for abrogating Article 35A, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik asked people to not believe in rumours.

“A lot of rumours are spread here, do not pay any heed to them. Everything is fine, everything is normal,” PTI quoted Malik as saying when asked about the orders appearing on social media about the possibility of a prolonged law and order situation in the Valley.

Reiterating that any order appearing on social media has no validity, Malik said, “If someone catches a sneeze in Lal Chowk, by the time it reaches Governor House, it is projected as a bomb blast.”

After Malik’s statement, National Conference leader and former chief minister of the state Omar Abdullah demanded a CBI inquiry into the “fake orders” that surfaced on social media.

“This is a very serious matter raised by the Governor. Fake orders were circulated under the signature of senior government officers. This is not something that can be dismissed with a simple sound byte. The CBI must be asked to investigate these fake orders & their origin,” Abdullah tweeted.

Kashmir has been making headlines or the past week after the Centre decided to dispatch an additional 10,000 personnel to Kashmir to “strengthen the CI (counter-insurgency) grid as well as for maintaining law and order”.

Senior police officers in Jammu and Kashmir described the deployment of the extra forces as “routine”, and intended to relieve their stretched colleagues in the state.

A letter was issued by the office of the Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Srinagar, asking employees to stock ration and drinking water, not to keep their families in Kashmir, and to restrict leave due to the “emergency situation”.

Later, the railway revoked the letter and said the officer “was not authorised to issue such a letter and did not have the approval of the competent authority to do so either”.

