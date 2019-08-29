Shiv Sena calls for PoK's liberation like Bangladesh

Sena’s mouthpiece, Saamana asserted that like India in 1965 helped liberate, create Bangladesh, it should take action now and free PoK.

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Thursday in an editorial opined that India should intervene and liberate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) from the clutches of Pakistan.

"There are several provinces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir which should be included in India. Pakistanis cannot stop people residing there on gunpoint. India will have to intervene to end atrocities there. The way Indian Army had to take action against East Pakistan earlier and Bangladesh was created, similar thing needs to be done in the matter of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," the party stated.

The party had further highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G-7 summit.

"All issues between India and Pakistan are bilateral. We do not want to bother any other country for these issues. And I believe that India and Pakistan, which were one nation before 1947, we will resolve all issues and can find solutions to it," Prime Minister Modi told media in Biarritz, France.

Talking about Prime Minister's statement, Shiv Sena stated, "By saying this, Prime Minister Modi has given a message to the entire world, including Pakistan. Outsiders people should not intervene in matters pertaining to India."