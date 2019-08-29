Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 | Last Update : 05:06 PM IST

India, Politics

J&K governor should be declared unfit for post: Adhir Chowdhury

ANI
Published : Aug 29, 2019, 3:44 pm IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2019, 3:44 pm IST

He urged BJP to convene an all-party meeting at the earliest and take all political parties into confidence regarding the Kashmir issue.

In a scathing attack, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Thursday lashed out at Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik over his 'political juvenile' remark on Rahul Gandhi, saying that such comments do not suit the stature of a governor and should be declared unfit for the post. (Photo: File)
 In a scathing attack, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Thursday lashed out at Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik over his 'political juvenile' remark on Rahul Gandhi, saying that such comments do not suit the stature of a governor and should be declared unfit for the post. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a scathing attack, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Thursday lashed out at Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik over his 'political juvenile' remark on Rahul Gandhi, saying that such comments do not suit the stature of a governor and should be declared unfit for the post.

"Nothing can be worse if the Jammu and Kashmir Governor makes such unconstitutional statements. Such comments do not suit the stature of a governor. He should be declared unfit for the post. I also said earlier that this governor is behaving like the BJP's spokesperson," he told ANI.

On Wednesday, Malik said that Gandhi behaved liked like a 'political juvenile' over Kashmir issue.

"I do not wish to talk about Rahul Gandhi because he is a boy belonging to a renowned family of the country. But he has behaved like a 'political juvenile'. As a result, his name has been mentioned in Pakistan's letter to the United Nations," the Governor had said.

Chowdhury asserted that Congress' stand on Kashmir issue has been very clear and said that anyone who does not "dances to the tune" of BJP will be declared as an anti-national.

“Rahul Gandhi made it clear on Kashmir and Pakistan's statements on Wednesday. Despite this, the ruling party's propaganda machinery is continuing to hurl undemocratic abuses against him," the Berhampore MP said.

He urged BJP to convene an all-party meeting at the earliest and take all political parties into confidence regarding the Kashmir issue.

"The government should convene an all-party meeting and take all political parties into confidence because this issue cannot be taken for a ride. The meeting should be held on what is actually transpiring in Kashmir and the future steps being taken by the government," said Chowdhury.

Recently, the Parliament passed a resolution abrogating Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and a Bill bifurcating the former state into two Union Territories.

Tags: adhir ranjan chowdhury, congress, jammu and kashmir, governor, satya pal malik
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'Muslims in this country are united and are with the country in every situation. If a bullet is fired from Pakistan, we would be the one to take on our chests,' a protestor said. (Photo: ANI)

'Funeral procession' taken out in Chattisgarh for Pakistan PM Imran Khan

'We strongly condemn the recent statements by Pakistani leadership on matters internal to India. These are very irresponsible statements,' said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (Photo: ANI)

'Irresponsible' remarks by Pakistan: MEA condemns comments on internal issues

The Minister also informed that after Ladakh, his ministry will shift its focus on Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Centre to set up tourism office in Ladakh soon

While making these sharp comments, Justice Rakesh Kumar ordered that a copy of his order be served to the Chief Justice of India, the Prime Minister's Office and the Union Law Ministry. (Photo: PTI)

All cases withdrawn from Patna High Court judge who criticised colleagues, lower courts

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump not happy with favorable Fox News, may look for alternative

2

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

3

Ed Sheeran takes break from music for this reason

4

Students to rate performance of teachers in Odisha

5

Indian Army preparing to train women soldiers for Military Police

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham