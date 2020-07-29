Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 | Last Update : 06:34 AM IST

127th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,532,125

49,622

Recovered

988,626

35,527

Deaths

34,224

770

Maharashtra39144023227714165 Tamil Nadu2276881669563659 Delhi1322751175073881 Andhra Pradesh110297526221148 Karnataka107001405042057 Uttar Pradesh73951445201497 West Bengal62964420221449 Gujarat57982425142368 Telangana5714242909480 Bihar4359129220269 Rajasthan3863627317644 Assam349482661988 Haryana3287625758406 Madhya Pradesh2921720343830 Odisha2810718061189 Kerala208951072468 Jammu and Kashmir1887910885333 Punjab143789752336 Jharkhand9563398494 Chhatisgarh8286543946 Uttarakhand6587372070 Goa5287359536 Tripura4288260917 Puducherry3011178247 Himachal Pradesh2330123413 Manipur231716150 Nagaland14605774 Arunachal Pradesh13306173 Chandigarh93459914 Meghalaya7791945 Sikkim5921861 Mizoram3841980
  India   Politics  29 Jul 2020  Fissures in National Conference over ex-CM Omar Abdullah's remark on J-K statehood
India, Politics

Fissures in National Conference over ex-CM Omar Abdullah's remark on J-K statehood

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jul 29, 2020, 2:58 am IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2020, 2:58 am IST

It is learnt that some leaders and activists too are unhappy with its vice president’s assertions.

Omar Abdullah speaking to reporters after his release from detention. (AA Photo: Habib Naqash)
 Omar Abdullah speaking to reporters after his release from detention. (AA Photo: Habib Naqash)

SRINAGAR: It seems fissures have appeared in the National Conference (NC) after its vice president and former chief minister, Omar Abdullah, said that he would not contest Assembly elections until and unless Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood is restored.

Popular Shia leader and former minister, Agha Syed Ruhullah, on Tuesday after resigning as the chief spokesperson of J&K’s oldest mainstream party said that the restoration of J&K’s statehood should be the last demand. “What New Delhi did on August 5 last year is beyond statehood. So instead of asking for the restoration of statehood we should seek the return of all that was snatched from us arbitrarily with a bigger agenda in view than splitting it up into two Union Territories,” he said. He reiterated that the NC’s demand should be restoration of J&K’s special status which it enjoyed under Articles 370 and 35 A of the Constitution.

Earlier in a tweet, Mehdi said, “I have sent across my resignation from the post of Chief Spokesperson of @JKNC_ . From here on none of my statements should be considered as such.”

It is learnt that some other leaders and activists of the NC too are unhappy with its vice president’s assertions made in a recent article appearing in a national newspaper. Abdullah had categorically ruled out launching an agitation over restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and said that the party would fight for it politically and legally instead. His critics outside the party accused him of being ‘in the wings’ to contest elections in the backdrop of reports that suggest the Centre is willing to restore J&K’s statehood and may set the  process in motion for the same soon.

Late Tuesday, when asked by a local editor Fahad Shah on Twitter if he will fight elections after J-K’s statehood is restored but no change is made to the other August 5, 2019 decisions, Abdullah said, “I may not, but the party will chart its own course when all the leaders are set free and given a chance to talk. I’ve made it clear that these are ONLY my thoughts. I am not speaking for the party. The party and its leaders will formulate our policy, not me as an individual”.

Tags: omar abdullah, national conference (nc), jammu and kashmir, jammu and kashmir (reorganization) act 2019
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

File image of Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (PTI)

Pakistan Senate recommends Nishan-e-Pakistan to Geelani; mixed reactions in J-K

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. PTI photo

As Rajasthan CLP seeks Prez intervention, Gehlot speaks to PM Modi on state imbroglio

The ceasefire was violated by Pakistan for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday. (PTI)

Pakistan Army resorts to heavy shelling along Line of Control

Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

Will not contest Assembly polls in J and K till full statehood is restored: Omar Abdullah

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham