AP govt to hold mega conference to attract investments

ANI
The conference will be attended by high-level representatives from various countries.

In the first phase, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet with the ambassadors and consulate generals. (Photo: File)
Amaravati: In a bid to attract investments, the Andhra Pradesh government in coordination with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is organising a mega conference in Vijayawada on August 9.

The summit is scheduled to be held in two phases. In the first phase, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet with the ambassadors and consulate generals.

In the second, Reddy will hold individual meetings with the representatives of different countries.

The South Korea-based Kia Motors company is preparing to launch its new car on August 8 into the market at Penukonda in Anantapuram district. The company has invited the Chief Minister for the launch of the new car.

