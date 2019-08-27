Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019 | Last Update : 05:00 PM IST

‘Tera Jadoo Chal Gaya’: Shatrughan Sinha lauds PM Modi after Trump meet at G7 Summit in France

THE ASIAN AGE
In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Sinha, complimented PM Modi on his apparent ‘rapport and chemistry’ with Trump.

Earlier, Sinha had called PM Modi's Independence Day speech ‘extremely courageous, well-researched and thought-provoking’. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Shatrughan Sinha, an actor turned politician, formerly with the BJP and now with the Congress, has for the second time in a month, praised PM Modi on Twitter. That is more than he has done for years, even when he was in the BJP.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Shatrughan Sinha, complimented PM Modi on his apparent "rapport and chemistry" with US President Donald Trump at their meeting in France on Monday, on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

 

 

"President Trump's magic with your charm & diplomacy worked wonders towards further strengthening the relations between the two countries. Bhale hi wo film na chali ho but 'Tera Jadoo Chal Gaya'! Long Live Indo American ties! Long Live #TrumpModi," he added.

Earlier, Sinha had called PM Modi's Independence Day speech "extremely courageous, well-researched and thought-provoking". It was "superb delivery of the key problems facing the country," he added.

