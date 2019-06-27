Thursday, Jun 27, 2019 | Last Update : 01:32 PM IST

Municipal Corporation employees protest against BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya

THE ASIAN AGE
The son of senior BJP leader from MP Kailash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera hitting a Municipal Corporation Officer with a cricket bat.

Municipal Corporation employees on Thursday protested against BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of Kailash Vijayvargiya, who thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore. (Photo: ANI)
Indore: Municipal Corporation employees on Thursday protested against BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of Kailash Vijayvargiya, who thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore.

Talking to media after the incident, Akash said, "This is just the beginning, we will end this corruption & goondaism. 'Aavedan, nivedan aur fir dana dan' this is our line of action."

The son of senior BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh Kailash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera hitting a Municipal Corporation Officer with a cricket bat.

