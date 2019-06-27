Thursday, Jun 27, 2019 | Last Update : 04:23 AM IST

Akash Vijayvargiya son held for assaulting officer

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
The MLA was remanded to 14-day judicial custody after his bail petition was rejected by the local court.

In this video grab, BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya is seen assaulting a civic official with a cricket bat in Indore on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who is also son of party general secretary in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya, was on Wednesday caught on camera beating a civic body officer with a cricket bat in full public glare in Indore city in the state.

Akash, a first-time MLA from Indore-3 constituency, was seen chasing the officer and thrashing him, appearing oblivious to vasual media covering the incident.

He was later arrested on charges of assaulting and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty.

The incident has not only caused acute embarrassment to the BJP, but also threatened to politically damage senior Vijayvargiya, who was emerging as an alternative to former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh following stupendous success of the party in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal under his stewardship.

According to the police, a team of Indore Municipal Corporation officers, who were on an anti-encroachment drive in a posh area in Indore, were confronted by the BJP MLA and his associates.

The BJP legislator got into heated arguments with the officers over demolition of a building and alleged threatened them to leave the area within five minutes or face consequence. He later chased them and beat one of the officers, Dhirendra Byas, with a bat.

The police later intervened and rescued the victim from the mob, comprising the legislator and his associates. Akash was arrested and later produced in the local court.

The young MLA later tried to justify the incident, alleging that the officers dragged the women residents and misbehaved with them.

