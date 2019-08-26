Monday, Aug 26, 2019 | Last Update : 03:51 PM IST

India, Politics

'I don't care': J&K Guv on Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks

ANI
Published : Aug 26, 2019, 2:42 pm IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2019, 2:42 pm IST

Chowdhury had said that the J&K Governor statements are like those given by BJP leaders and he should be made the chief of BJP in state.

After Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suggested Satya Pal Malik be made the president of BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit, the Governor hit back at him and said that he does not care about such remarks. (Photo: File)
 After Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suggested Satya Pal Malik be made the president of BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit, the Governor hit back at him and said that he does not care about such remarks. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: After Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suggested Satya Pal Malik be made the president of BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit, the Governor hit back at him and said that he does not care about such remarks.

"By saying what he said in Parliament, he buried his party in the grave. What do I say on his knowledge? I'm doing my work with utmost devotion. I don't care about these remarks," Malik told ANI here when asked about Chowdhury's statement.

Chowdhury had over the weekend said that the Jammu and Kashmir Governor statements are like those given by the BJP leaders and he should be made the chief of BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Jammu and Kashmir Governor should be made the president of the state BJP unit. His comments and statements are like those of BJP leaders. The way he talks doesn't uphold the integrity of the constitutional office of Governor," Chowdhury said.

"Schools and colleges are closed in Jammu and Kashmir. People are not allowed to speak. Those who want to visit there are not being allowed to go to Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

His comments came after a delegation of Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi were stopped at Srinagar airport by the authorities and were sent back to Delhi.

Opposition leaders, who had flown to take stock of the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, alleged that they were detained at the airport in Srinagar in an 'unconstitutional' and 'undemocratic' manner.

Tags: adhir rajan chowdhury, jammu and kashmir, governor, satya pal malik, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Earlier, the statues of the highly respected rational leader EVR Periyar were found vandalised in some parts of the state, drawing widespread condemnation. (Photo: Representational image)

Political leaders condemn vandalism of Ambedkar statue in Tamil Nadu

A woman’s husband and father-in-law thrashed her parents in Nakatia area in Bareilly on Sunday as a dowry dispute was going on between two families. (Representational Image)

UP: Man bites mother-in-laws nose, father slits her ear in dowry dispute

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

Fire at Spice Mall in Noida' Sector 25, firefighting underway

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday launched its exclusive education TV channel, aimed at benefiting students of classes I to XII. (Photo: File)

TN CM K Palaniswami launches exclusive education TV channel

MOST POPULAR

1

Neha Dhupia enjoys holidays with Angad Bedi in Maldives; see pics

2

Mi Power bank 2i review: Wall chargers are history

3

Apple Watch with 5G in the works

4

Apple Watch too expensive? Then this is the smartwatch for you

5

Skip Apple AirPods for the best true wireless earbuds money can buy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham