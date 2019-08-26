Monday, Aug 26, 2019 | Last Update : 03:51 PM IST

India, Politics

Team of Minority Affairs ministry to visit J&K, will explore underdeveloped areas

ANI
Published : Aug 26, 2019, 2:15 pm IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2019, 2:20 pm IST

The team will be led by Secretary of the ministry, Shailesh.

'The delegation will explore areas where development has not reached,' Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said. (Photo: File)
 'The delegation will explore areas where development has not reached,' Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A high-level team of Ministry of Minority Affairs including four-five members will visit Kashmir on August 27-28 to explore the development possibilities in the area.

The team will be led by Secretary of the ministry, Shailesh.

"A high-level team of the Ministry, including Secretary, will visit Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The team will be in Srinagar on August 27-28, from there the team will also visit Kargil, Leh and Jammu. It will explore areas where development has not reached," Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said.

"Development possibilities like school, colleges, hospital, job etc will be reviewed," Naqvi added.

Not just Ministry of Minority Affairs, other ministries will also ensure development in the region, Naqvi stated.

"Earlier also scholarships were given by our ministry on a large scale but never reached to the people, may be previous the system was not interested in this," Naqvi said.

"Not only our ministry, other ministers will also ensure development in the recently announced UTs and fill the gap of development," he added.

Tags: mukhtar abbas naqvi, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Earlier, the statues of the highly respected rational leader EVR Periyar were found vandalised in some parts of the state, drawing widespread condemnation. (Photo: Representational image)

Political leaders condemn vandalism of Ambedkar statue in Tamil Nadu

A woman’s husband and father-in-law thrashed her parents in Nakatia area in Bareilly on Sunday as a dowry dispute was going on between two families. (Representational Image)

UP: Man bites mother-in-laws nose, father slits her ear in dowry dispute

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

Fire at Spice Mall in Noida' Sector 25, firefighting underway

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday launched its exclusive education TV channel, aimed at benefiting students of classes I to XII. (Photo: File)

TN CM K Palaniswami launches exclusive education TV channel

MOST POPULAR

1

Neha Dhupia enjoys holidays with Angad Bedi in Maldives; see pics

2

Mi Power bank 2i review: Wall chargers are history

3

Apple Watch with 5G in the works

4

Apple Watch too expensive? Then this is the smartwatch for you

5

Skip Apple AirPods for the best true wireless earbuds money can buy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham