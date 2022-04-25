Monday, Apr 25, 2022 | Last Update : 08:07 AM IST

  India   Politics  25 Apr 2022  Democracy to reach grassroots in J&K, youth to benefit, pledges PM Modi
India, All India

Democracy to reach grassroots in J&K, youth to benefit, pledges PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Apr 25, 2022, 3:00 am IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2022, 6:43 am IST

Prime minister said that corruption is being crushed by the clean administration which has raised the confidence of investors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards supporters during a rally on Panchayati Raj Day, at Palli in Samba district, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha is also seen. (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards supporters during a rally on Panchayati Raj Day, at Palli in Samba district, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that democracy and development were reaching grassroots in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir after constitutional reforms, an obvious reference to the abrogation of Article 370.

This was the Prime Minister’s first visit to J&K after the erstwhile state was stripped of its special status and split up in two UTs by the BJP government at the Centre on August 5, 2019.  

 

While seeking to strike a chord with the next generation of J&K, the erstwhile state and especially the Kashmir Valley, which has been through decades of violence, mayhem and political uncertainty, Modi said it would not suffer like their ancestors but see springtime full of life and growth.

 “I assure, rather promise that the youth of J&K won’t see hardships and sufferings as their parents and grandparents did,” Modi said. “Today, Rs 20,000 crore worth projects related to connectivity and electricity have been inaugurated. The local youth of this place will get jobs,” he said.

Modi was, on the National Panchayat Raj Day, speaking at a mammoth rally at Palli Gram Panchayat in Samba district close to the border with Pakistan.

 

Though the day is celebrated across the country, some political watchers saw in the Prime Minister choosing J&K for addressing the people on the occasion, an attempt to showcase his government’s “achievements” in the UT post August 2019 and send a political message that the “historic decision” of ending its special status had set off a major positive political as well as social makeover.

The Prime Minister said that be it democracy or development, J&K was setting a new example. “New dimensions of development have been created in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 2-3 years,” he said adding “It is a symbol of change that this year Panchayati Raj Day is being celebrated in J&K.”

 

As a series of laws have been introduced in J&K and several existing ones amended and many Central laws made applicable to the UT, the Prime Minister asserted that these had helped empowering every resident particularly women, children and downtrodden sections.

He said, “There were almost 175 laws which were not applicable here. We have implemented those laws in J&K to empower every resident of UT. I feel proud, today after 75 years, Walmiki Samaj people are equal to any other citizen of India. These people suffered a lot.” He added, “These people got freedom after 75 years of India’s independence.”

 “Be it electricity, water and LPG connections, construction of toilets under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or any other Central scheme, J&K is receiving benefits of all such schemes,” he said. This year, for preservation of lakes and other water bodies of J&K, huge funds were earmarked.

 

One of the projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister is a 500-KW solar power plant at Palli, which made it the country’s first panchayat to become carbon neutral. Modi while referring to India’s leadership on international environmental and climate change platforms expressed pride that Palli Panchayat had becoming first carbon-neutral panchayat.

He said that the place was not new to him nor was he new to its people. He said that in the past ten days, the  people of Palli had been providing free food to guests who were turning up in the village to attend the rally. “I salute all the villagers of Pali for their commitment.”

As business giants from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong have committed themselves to investing in J&K, the Prime Minister said, “I met a Gulf delegation. They are quite enthusiastic about J&K. Post 1947, just Rs 17,000 crore outside investment reached J&K. But in just the past two years, Rs 38,000 crore investment proposals stand cleared for J&K.”

 

He said that corruption is being crushed by the clean administration which has raised the confidence of investors.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, prime minister narenda modi
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP/Channi Anand)

PM Modi's mega infra boost in J&K, inaugurates Rs.20K cr projects

A security officer patrols near the site of an attack in Jammu. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Three militants killed ahead of PM's visit; mysterious blast in Jammu

Ashish Mishra. (PTI)

Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish surrenders in Lakhimpur court

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Digital transactions worth Rs 20k cr seen daily in India: PM Modi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham