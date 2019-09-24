Tuesday, Sep 24, 2019 | Last Update : 10:38 AM IST

India, Politics

‘Laughable,’ BJP rubbishes Congress criticism of Modi’s Trump ‘pitch’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 24, 2019, 10:19 am IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2019, 10:19 am IST

The Congress critiqued Modi’s speech as a virtual electoral campaign for US President Donald Trump.

Madhav said India's ruling party does not need lessons from the Congress on democracy and bipartisanship. (Photo: File)
 Madhav said India's ruling party does not need lessons from the Congress on democracy and bipartisanship. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on Monday rubbished Congress’ allegation that the Prime Minister breached the ''honoured principle of Indian foreign policy'' during the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston on Sunday.

The Congress critiqued Modi’s speech as a virtual electoral campaign for US President Donald Trump.

Reacting to this, Madhav said India's ruling party does not need lessons from the Congress on democracy and bipartisanship.

Soon after the Texas event, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma accused PM Modi of campaigning for Trump, thereby, violating the policy of not interfering in domestic elections of another country.

Sharma tweeted that India's ''relationship with the United States of America has throughout been bipartisan, vis-à-vis Republicans and Democrats'' and reminded Modi that he was ''in the USA as our Prime Minister and not (as) a star campaigner in the US elections''.

Madhav told News18: "This is laughable criticism. There is no real depth. PM Modi was only reciprocating what Trump had said before the 2014 elections. Trump had said ‘Agli Baar Modi Sarkar’… so Modi used the same line by saying ‘Agli Baar Trump Sarkar’. It's not an interference in the democratic process of America. We respect the American leadership choice. We don't need lessons on democracy and bipartisanship from Congress."

In an unprecedented and bold gesture, Trump came to Houston on Sunday to join Modi at the largest-ever gathering of Indian-Americans in the US.

The two leaders addressed a crowd of over 50,000 members of the Indian diaspora.

America is set to go to polls next year.

Tags: anand sharma, donald trump, ram madhav, howdy modi, us elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday slammed the opposition parties for calling the 'Howdy Modi!' an

They are leaderless, directionless: Javadekar slams Oppn for criticising 'Howdy Modi' event

An elderly man had a narrow escape when a technician allegedly left him unattended inside an MRI machine in a Haryana hospital on Monday, forcing him to break its belt to come out. (Representational Image)

60-year-old man claims of getting stuck inside MRI machine in Haryana, as staff forgot to take him out

Masood Azhar is suspected to have kidney problems and is under regular dialysis at an army hospital in Rawalpindi. (Photo: File)

‘Kashmir' in 'Jaish' out: JeM changes name to send message to India

Built at a cost of Rs 300 crore, the project has been completed with 50:50 sharing between the Ministry of Railways and the West Bengal government, the officials said. (Representational Image)

India's second largest railway over bridge to be inaugurated on September 30

MOST POPULAR

1

E-commerce can boost consumption, expect strong demand from small towns, cities: Flipkart

2

Mahesh Babu bags prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Actor!

3

Why is it traditional to have a diamond engagement ring?

4

TVS launches sportier NTorq 125 Race Edition

5

Who is a better negotiator, me or Donald Trump, Modi reveals the secret

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham