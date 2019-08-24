Rahul Gandhi, other Oppn delegations to visit J&K today

Ghulam Nabi Azad, KC Venugopal and Anand Sharma would be other Congress leaders in the delegation.

New Delhi: Congress leader along with a delegation of opposition leaders would visit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday to review the situation in state, where restrictions have been imposed since the central government withdrew special status under Article 370 and split the state into two Union Territories earlier this month.

Among the parties that will be part of the opposition all-party delegation that will land at Srinagar are Congress, CPI-M, CPI, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Nationalist Congress Party, Trinamool Congress and the DMK, news agency Press Trust of India reports, quoting sources.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, KC Venugopal and Anand Sharma would be other Congress leaders in the delegation. Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s Dinesh Trivedi, Tiruchi Siva of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury and Communist Party of India’s D Raja would be other members of the delegation. Loktantrik Janta Dal’s Sharad Yadav, Manoj Jha of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Majeed Memon (Nationalist Congress Party) and D Kupendra Reddy of the Janta Dal (Secular) will also be a part of the delegation.

“Senior Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi @DinTri to visit Srinagar on Saturday along with other Opposition leaders. They will see the situation in the valley after abrogation of Article 370,” the TMC tweeted.

Reacting to the delegation’s visit, the Jammu and Kashmir administration asked political leaders to cooperate and not visit Srinagar. It added they would be putting other people to inconvenience. “They would also be violating restrictions that are still there in many areas. Senior leaders should understand that top priority would be given to maintaining peace, order and preventing loss of human lives,” the administration tweeted.

It also urged political leaders to not make attempts to disturb their efforts to protect the people of the state from the threat “of cross-border terrorism and from attacks by militants and separatists”.

On Thursday, the opposition parties staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, to demand the release of scores of political leaders arrested or detained in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, Azad was earlier stopped at Jammu airport twice, most recently on Tuesday, and was "forcibly" sent back to Delhi on each occasion.