Shivraj Singh Chouhan to challenge MP high court order restricting poll rallies

The high court ordered the collectors to grant permission to parties to hold rallies only if it was not possible to conduct virtual rallies

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday cancelled his two poll meetings, scheduled to be held in Ashok Nagar district in the state, in the wake of restrictions imposed on election rallies by a local court in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chouhan, who announced to challenge the directive by Gwalior bench of MP high court to nine district collectors in the state not to allow the candidates or political parties to hold election rallies without compelling reasons, was scheduled to attend public meetings in Shadora and Bhander in Ashok Nagar district ahead of November 3 by-elections to 28 Assembly constituencies.

“We will challenge the court’s directive in the supreme court. A bizarre situation has emerged following the court order. In some parts of Madhya Pradesh, election rallies are allowed, while in some other parts they are not allowed. Even in Bihar, political rallies and public meetings are held. There cannot be 2 laws in one land”, he said.

The Gwalior bench of high court on Wednesday ordered the collectors of nine districts, where by-elections to 28 Assembly constituencies are scheduled to be held on November 3, to grant permission to political parties or poll candidates to hold physical rallies only if it was not possible to conduct virtual rallies by them.

The court also ordered filing of FIR against Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and former chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath for violating Covid-19 guidelines while holding rallies.