Dear Mr Trump, your presence a watershed moment: PM Modi tweets after mega event

In an unprecedented and bold gesture, Trump came to Houston on Sunday to join Modi at at the largest-ever gathering of Indian-Americans in the US. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: After a blockbuster show in Houston, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for joining him at the mega event, addressing over 50,000 members of the Indian diaspora.

''Dear Donald Trump, your presence at Howdy Modi in Houston was a watershed moment in India-USA ties,'' Narendra Modi tweeted hours after the 'Howdy Modi' event.

Dear @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, your presence at #HowdyModi in Houston was a watershed moment in India-USA ties.



Since assuming office, you have been a steadfast friend of India and the Indian community.

Your presence indicates your respect towards India and the Indian diaspora. pic.twitter.com/iGHjT6Tp5a — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2019

PM Modi further thanked ''all those who came for the programme''.

Moments from Houston that will always remain a part of my memory.



I thank all those who came for the #HowdyModi programme.



The event was lively, showcasing the special features of Indian culture and accomplishments of the Indian diaspora. pic.twitter.com/2L4AhkVTSz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2019

After an electrifying address in Houston to over 50,000 members of the Indian diaspora, PM Modi arrived in New York on Sunday night to participate in the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly.