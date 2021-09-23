Thursday, Sep 23, 2021 | Last Update : 07:56 AM IST

Modi to take stock of Indo-US ties

Published : Sep 22, 2021, 11:54 pm IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2021, 6:40 am IST

Mr Modi said regional and global issues of mutual interest would be discussed at the bilateral meeting with the US President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs from New Delhi for his visit to the USA, where he will take part in a wide range of programmes, hold talks with world leaders including POTUS. (PTI Photo)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs from New Delhi for his visit to the USA, where he will take part in a wide range of programmes, hold talks with world leaders including POTUS. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Ahead of his departure for the United States on Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership along with US President Joe Biden during the visit, adding that he was also looking forward to meeting vice-president Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the area of science and technology, besides meetings with the Australian and Japanese PMs. With the situation in Afghanistan expected to be one of the key areas of discussion, Mr Modi said regional and global issues of mutual interest would be discussed at the bilateral meeting with the US President. He added the four-nation Quad Summit would identify priorities for future engagements based on a shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region.  

The PM said: “My visit to the US would be an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the USA, consolidate relations with our strategic partners -- Japan and Australia -- and to take forward our collaboration on important global issues.”

 

Mr Modi said: “I will be visiting the USA 22-25 September 2021 at the invitation of His Excellency President Joe Biden of the United States of America… During my visit, I will review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. I am also looking forward to meeting Vice-President Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between our two nations, particularly in the area of science and technology.”

He added: “I will participate in the first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit along with President Biden, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan. The summit provides an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of our virtual summit in March this year and identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region. I will also meet Prime Minister Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Suga of Japan to take stock of the strong bilateral relations with their respective countries and continue our useful exchanges on regional and global issues.”

 

On his schedule in New York, Mr Modi said: “I will conclude my visit with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.”

Tags: narendra modi, us president joe biden, kamala harris, quad summit, afghanistan, prime minister scott morrison, japan prime minister yoshihide suga
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

