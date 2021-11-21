Sunday, Nov 21, 2021 | Last Update : 03:40 AM IST

  India   Politics  21 Nov 2021  Farmers to go ahead with their protests
India, Politics

Farmers to go ahead with their protests

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Nov 21, 2021, 1:26 am IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2021, 1:26 am IST

Demands statutory guarantee for a fair MSP, withdrawal of cases against the protesting farmers and compensation for deceased farmers’ kin

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait with farmers at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)
 Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait with farmers at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced rollback of the three contentious farm laws in the upcoming Parliament session, farmers' unions under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha announced that they would continue with their pre-planned protests on November 22, 26 and 29 at various locations.

The farmers are pressing for statutory guarantee for a fair Minimum Support Price (MSP), withdrawal of cases registered against the protesting farmers and compensation for deceased farmers’ kin by the Centre. Besides, the farmers' movement has also been seeking the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill and to keep farmers out of penal clauses related to statutes on air quality regulation in Delhi.

 

The events on these three days, including a tractor march to the Parliament during the upcoming Winter Session, are also to observe one year of the farmers' protest. It is expected that about 500 farmers will take out tractor marches every day during the Winter Session.

As per the plan, there will be a maha panchayat on November 22 in Lucknow. Thereafter, farmers in various north Indian states will reach different protest sites on November 26, which marks the completion of one year of continuous peaceful protests at Delhi's borders. In various states that are far away from Delhi, the first anniversary on November 26 will be marked by tractor and bullock cart parades in capital cities, along with other protests.

 

On November 28, a massive Maharashtrawide Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat will be organised in Azad Maidan of Mumbai under the banner of Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha with over 100 organisations. From November 29, “peaceful and disciplined march” to the Parliament in tractor trolleys, of 500 protesters per day, will take place, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said in a statement.

Tags: three farm laws, samyukt kisan morcha, minimum support price (msp), electricity amendment bill, winter session, delhi tractor march
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (PTI file photo)

Rajasthan cabinet to have 12 new faces, 5 from Pilot camp

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (PTI)

Scindia urges States, UTs to reduce VAT on jet fuel to increase air traffic

All norms of State & Central Government regarding COVID-19 including social distancing, sanitization etc should be followed in trains and at the Railway stations, said the release.

IRCTC announces various special trains to clear extra rush during Christmas, New Year

A BMC health worker conducts thermal screening of outstation passengers for COVID-19 testing at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

India logs 10,302 fresh Covid cases, 267 more deaths; active cases dip to 1,24,868

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham