Monday, Aug 19, 2019 | Last Update : 10:05 PM IST

India, Politics

Fuelling violence not good for peace, PM Modi explains Kashmir lockdown to Trump

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 19, 2019, 8:47 pm IST
Updated : Aug 19, 2019, 8:56 pm IST

PM also highlighted the importance of creating a terror-free environment and eschewing cross-border terrorism.

PM Modi expressed the need for an early meet between Commerce Minister of India and US Trade Representative to discuss bilateral trade prospects. (Photo: ANI)
 PM Modi expressed the need for an early meet between Commerce Minister of India and US Trade Representative to discuss bilateral trade prospects. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: In a 30-minute "warm and cordial" conversation Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump talked on bilateral and regional matters on Monday.

Pressing on the need to detain political leaders, PM Modi told Trump it was necessary to ensure peace.

''Extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace'', PM told Trump in the telephonic conversation.

PM also highlighted the importance of creating a terror-free environment and eschewing cross-border terrorism.

PM Modi expressed the need for an early meet between Commerce Minister of India and US Trade Representative to discuss bilateral trade prospects.

PM reiterated New Delhi's longstanding and unwavering commitment to working for a united, secure and democratic Afghanistan.

Tags: pm narendra modi, donald trump
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Rajan, who was Governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 2013 to 2016 but was denied a second term. (Photo: File)

Raghuram Rajan calls for reforms, calls economic slowdown 'worrisome'

PM Narendra Modi with former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi reiterates India's support for a peaceful, stable Afghanistan

Popularly known as KTR, Rama Rao alleged that the BJP was day-dreaming of ruling Telangana. (Photo: File)

Karnataka-style politics won't play out in Telangana: KTR to BJP

He had floated a political party after resigning from the Indian Administrative Service. (Photo: File)

Kashmir: Shah Faesal moves Delhi HC over detention

MOST POPULAR

1

Post ban, Mika Singh gets time from FWICE to justify his performance at Karachi

2

Why exercising may cause your weight to increase

3

UP man who let wife go with lover in exchange for 71 sheep, held for theft

4

2019 iPhone 11 Pro to steal stunning Note 10 feature

5

51 years after IAF aircraft went missing, parts of AN-12 BL-534 recovered

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham