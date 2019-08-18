Sunday, Aug 18, 2019 | Last Update : 03:38 PM IST

India, Politics

Talks with Pak only if it stops patronising terrorism: Rajnath Singh

ANI
Published : Aug 18, 2019, 2:29 pm IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2019, 2:29 pm IST

Singh said, the BJP was committed to its election manifesto and it was fulfilling all that was promised.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday, adding that dialogue will only be held if the neighboring nation stops supporting terror. (Photo: ANI)
 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday, adding that dialogue will only be held if the neighboring nation stops supporting terror. (Photo: ANI)

Kalka: Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) will be on top of the agenda if talks are held with Pakistan in future, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday, adding that dialogue will only be held if the neighboring nation stops supporting terror.

"Why should there be talks? On what issues there would be talks? Talks with Pakistan would begin only after it stops patronising terrorism. If talks begin, it would now only be on the PoK and no other issue," he said.

The senior BJP leader was addressing a rally here ahead of flagging off "Jan Aashirvaad Yatra" of the Haryana BJP under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

India has not been engaging with Pakistan since an attack on the Air Force base at Pathankot in January of 2016 by a Pakistan-based terror group, maintaining that talks and terror cannot go together.

Slamming Pakistan for its efforts to internationalise the issue of Kashmir after New Delhi scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status by revoking Article 370, Singh said the neighbouring country was knocking doors of the international community to save itself.

"We have a neighbour. You people know who is it. We removed Article 370 and it is thinning down. It is not able to digest and is knocking the doors of the world seeking help to save itself. It is crying before them and saying please save me," Singh said without naming Pakistan.

Mentioning United States' response in the United Nations, Singh said the most powerful country's President refused to help Pakistan, saying it should talk to India.

"Hato, hato... Bharat se baat kariye... Yahan aane ki jaroorat nahi hai (back off... talk to India... no need to come here," Singh said referring to Trump's response to Pakistan.

Since Imran Khan came to power, he has urged for a dialogue with India on various occasions. However, with the government's decision to burry Article 370, Islamabad has now refused to propose a peace solution through dialogue.

Alleging that Pakistan was trying to break and destabilise India with its acts like Pulwama, Singh said the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been giving a befitting reply to all its nefarious actions.

He said the Pakistan which was denying any Indian action in Balakot, has now back-tracked with Prime Minister Imran Khan himself saying that India was planning to take a bigger action than Balakot.

"It means that Pakistani Prime Minister has acknowledged what India did in Balakot and the terrorists killed in a big number," he said.

Early this year, tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot in Pakistan on February 26.

Singh said, the BJP was committed to its election manifesto and it was fulfilling all that was promised.

"Our Prime Minister took the decision and Article 370 was removed despite people saying if anyone would touch it, India will get divided," he said maintaining that the BJP was in politics not to form governments but to save the country.

He also slammed the apprehensions that there would be riots in the country if any government tries to touch Article 370.

"We don't do divisive politics. Those who practice it want to grab power for vote bank politics," he said, adding that now the two Union Territories Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh would taste the fruits of development along with the other parts of the country.

Pakistan has strongly condemned New Delhi's move on Kashmir. While Pakistan has been trying to amass international attention on the issue, India has called it an "internal matter."

Tags: pakistan, pok, jammu and kashmir, rajnath singh, defence minister
Location: India, Haryana

Latest From India

Google Maps helped police reunite a father with his 12-year-old daughter who had gone missing over four months ago in Delhi, officials said. (Photo: Representational Image)

Father-daughter reunite after 4 months, police credits Google maps

In frustration, they pushed the girl to the ground, and drove the motorbike over her head. The girl’s grandfather alleged that when he went to Lambhua police station to register a complaint, the cops refused. (Photo: Representational)

16-yr-old UP girl dies after stalkers crush her skull under bike

'Somewhere, we have made mistakes and things haven't gone as planned. This is a wake up call that we need to do 100x more for our restaurant partners than we have done before.' (Photo: File)

Zomato open to rectifying mistakes, appeals restaurant owners not to log out

Sinha, who crossed over to the Congress after BJP refused him a ticket from Bihar's Patna Sahib, profusely praised Modi for the announcement creating the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). (Photo: File)

Thought provoking, extremely courageous: Shatrughan Sinha on PM Modi's I-Day speech

MOST POPULAR

1

Father-daughter reunite after 4 months, police credits Google maps

2

Watch: Indian journalist snatches torn Indian flag from Pak protestors in UK

3

CCMB scientist K Thangaraj awarded JC Bose Fellowship in Hyderabad

4

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

5

Photo: Saif Ali Khan celebrates 49th birthday with Kareena and Taimur in London

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham