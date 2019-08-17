Saturday, Aug 17, 2019 | Last Update : 06:29 PM IST

India, Politics

Pak wants J&K to be vulnerable, but precautionary measures are taken: Kishan Reddy

ANI
Published : Aug 17, 2019, 5:58 pm IST
Updated : Aug 17, 2019, 5:58 pm IST

Earlier on Saturday, 2G mobile internet services were restored in Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts of the region.

Pakistan wants Jammu and Kashmir to be vulnerable, but we are taking all precautionary measures, said Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy here on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 Pakistan wants Jammu and Kashmir to be vulnerable, but we are taking all precautionary measures, said Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy here on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Pakistan wants Jammu and Kashmir to be vulnerable, but we are taking all precautionary measures, said Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy here on Saturday.

"The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal and it is improving day-by-day as we have taken all the precautionary measures in the region. We get provocative statements from Pakistan and they want the situation in the state to be vulnerable. We are taking all the precautionary measures and Jammu and Kashmir is under our surveillance," Reddy told ANI.

He added, "All the educational institutions will be opened on Monday and section 144 has been removed from Jammu and Kashmir except some districts. It will be normal within a week."

Commenting on the detention of several leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, Reddy said: "This is not the first time that they were detained. During Congress' regime also, leaders from Jammu & Kashmir National Conference and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) were detained. It is for their own safety that we detained them as a precautionary measure."

Earlier on Saturday, 2G mobile internet services were restored in Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts of the region.

Mobile internet services were suspended in Jammu on August 5, in view of security concerns in the region. The restrictions on the telecom services were continued in the wake of abrogation of Article 370.

Earlier on Friday, the government had decided to lift restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, in a phased and gradual manner.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam had said, "Telecom connectivity will gradually be erased and restored in a phase-wise manner keeping in mind constant threat posed by terrorist's organisations in using mobile connectivity to organise terror actions. Prevention detentions are being continuously reviewed and an appropriate decision would be made based on law and order situation."

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik, had directed all government offices to resume normal functioning.

Tags: hyderabad, jammu and kashmir, pakistan, kishan reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday warned of protests by his party if the BJP-led government in Karnataka meddled with the 'Anna Bhagya scheme of offering free rice to the poor. (Photo: File)

'We will protest,' warns Siddaramiah if rice quantity is cut under Anna Bhagya scheme

On Thursday, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had said that Pakistan was trying to push in infiltrators in last few days. (Photo : ANI)

Indian Army hits Pakistan post opposite Rajouri sector

Presently, a fire brigade is present at the spot. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Fire breaks out at Delhi AIIMS, no casualties reported

Pakistan has strongly condemned New Delhi's move on Kashmir. While Pakistan has been trying to amass international attention on the issue, India has called it an 'internal matter'. (Photo: File)

Kashmir chapter closed, India's talking point with Pak will be terror: report

MOST POPULAR

1

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

2

Photo: Saif Ali Khan celebrates 49th birthday with Kareena and Taimur in London

3

PM Modi reaches Bhutan, receives guard of honour

4

Beloved baby dugong ‘Mariam’ dies in Thailand with plastic in stomach

5

Apple iPhone 11 with triple-camera to launch on September 10

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham