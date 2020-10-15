Thursday, Oct 15, 2020 | Last Update : 06:49 AM IST

195th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

6,622,180

74,770

Recovered

5,583,453

76,713

Deaths

102,714

902

Maharashtra1443409114960338084 Andhra Pradesh7192566588755981 Karnataka6406615157829286 Tamil Nadu6088555529389653 Uttar Pradesh4031013468595864 Delhi2827522506135401 West Bengal2603242287555017 Odisha222734190080912 Kerala204242131048772 Telangana1992761701091163 Bihar178882164537888 Assam169985139977655 Gujarat1332191132403417 Rajasthan1288591077181441 Haryana1237821059901307 Madhya Pradesh117588932382207 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  India   Politics  15 Oct 2020  Abdullahs and Mehbooba Mufti all set to team up against Centre's J-K onslaught
India, Politics

Abdullahs and Mehbooba Mufti all set to team up against Centre's J-K onslaught

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Oct 15, 2020, 6:14 am IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2020, 6:14 am IST

‘Gupkar Declaration’ is a pledge of Kashmir’s mainstream parties which they took at a meeting on August 4, 2019

The Abdullahs meet Mehbooba Mufti.
 The Abdullahs meet Mehbooba Mufti.

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s mainstream political icons and former chief ministers, Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have resolved to put up a joint front along with other like-minded political parties and leaders against the Centre’s “onslaught” against the erstwhile state’s unique identity, the political and economic interests of its people and for seeking restoration of the special status it enjoyed prior to August 5, 2019.

The Abdullahs on Wednesday called on People’s Democratic Party (PDP)'s Mehbooba at her official residence here to briefly discuss the contours of a broader alliance, the foundation of which would be the ‘Gupkar Declaration’.

 

‘Gupkar Declaration’ is a pledge of Kashmir’s mainstream parties which they took at a meeting held at Senior Abdullah’s residence along Srinagar’s Gupkar Road on August 4, 2019, a day before the state was stripped of its special status and split up into two Union Territories (UTs).

It had warned the Centre that abrogation and even modification of Articles 35A and 370 of the Constitution and delimitation or trifurcation of the state would be seen as an “aggression” against its people and fought tooth and nail. The meeting had also unanimously declared that all the parties would be united in their resolve to protect and defend identity, autonomy and special status of the J-K against all “attacks and onslaughts”.

 

Last month, the leaders of National Conference (NC), PDP, Peoples Conference, Awami National Conference, CPIM and Congress issued a joint statement here saying that they are “wholly bound” by the “Gupkar Declaration” and “will unwaveringly adhere to it.” Earlier the NC’s political affairs committee had authorized its president Farooq Abdullah “to widen the acceptance of the ‘Gupkar Declaration’ among all the sections in Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh”.

The signatories of the declaration are scheduled to meet at Farooq Abdullah’s residence on Thursday afternoon to discuss their future strategy. Mehbooba who could not attend the last meeting will also participate in the deliberations, the PDP and NC sources said. This will be the third meeting of the political parties which are part of ‘Gupkar Declaration’.

 

Omar Abdullah tweeted, “My father & I called on @MehboobaMufti Sahiba this afternoon to enquire about her well-being after her release from detention. She has kindly accepted Farooq Sb’s invitation to join a meeting of the Gupkar Declaration signatories tomorrow afternoon”.

Mehbooba retweeted Abdullah’s tweet with her comment, “It was nice of you & Farooq sahab to come home. It gave me courage listening to him. I’m sure together we all can change things for the better”.

Soon after her release from a 14-month-long detention on Tuesday night, Mehbooba had in an audio message put on her Twitter handle sought restoration of J-K’s pre-August 5, 2019 constitutional position and resolution of the Kashmir issue.

 

The 61-year-old leader termed  August 5, 2019 as a "black day" in the history of J-K and the move by the Central government on that day as "black" and said it continued to smack her heart and soul during her incarceration. She acknowledged all the people of J-K “must have been passing through the same situation”.

She said, "None of us will ever forget the dacoity committed and dishonour shown to us on that day. Now everyone has to renew and reiterate our pledge to fight for the return of what was snatched from us undemocratically, unconstitutionally and illegally by Delhi darbar on August 5 last year".
Seeking an urgent resolution of the Kashmir problem, for which, she said people have rendered enormous sacrifices, she asserted though this was not an easy task ahead she was quite confident that the unwavering and determination of the people will make the journey easy.

 

Mehbooba was among hundreds of politicians and other activists taken into preventive custody ahead of abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year.

Many of these leaders and activists, including the PDP president were subsequently formally detained under J-K’s stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). Most key political figures, including two other former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, were freed earlier this year. However, Mehbooba remained incarcerated even after being shifted to her home in capital Srinagar, which had been declared a ‘subsidiary jail’ in April this year.

Tags: omar abdullah, farooq abdullah, mehbooba mufti, jammu and kashmir, article 370 abrogation, gupkar declaration

Latest From India

Army vehicles moving towards Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid border tension with China, in Leh. (PTI)

India-China LAC talks 'positive and constructive'

Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank MD CEO Chanda Kochhar, being taken to a PMLA court by Enforcement Directorate officials in connection with a money laundering case. (PTI File)

After recovery from Covid-19, Kochhar back in ED custody

BJP insiders said that the party has expelled nine senior leaders for six years after they decided to contest polls on LJP ticket. (AFP)

BJP expels nine rebel leaders for contesting against NDA

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti addresses a public rally. (PTI File)

Mehbooba Mufti calls for resolution of Kashmir problem

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham