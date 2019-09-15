Sunday, Sep 15, 2019 | Last Update : 04:51 PM IST

Trump may share stage with PM Modi at Howdy Modi event in Texas

According to sources the satge could be used to announce trade deal.

Trump's presence at the 'Howdy Modi' event would send a strong message of support to PM Modi, at a time when American lawmakers have expressed 'grave concern' over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump will share a stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during mega diaspora event--Howdy Modi!--  in Houston, Texas, on September 22.

The final confirmation on whether Trump would mark his attendance, in the event supported by Indian Americans to welcome PM Modi, is still awaited, NDTV reported on Sunday.

According to sources, the stage could be used to announce a trade deal, ending months of bitterness over tariffs.

Jiten Agrawal, CEO of Expedien told PTI that Houston was a primary choice due to the fact that trade between Texas and India had been increasing multifold.

Houston being the energy capital of the world, was an excellent partner for India's growth.

"India is going to be a USD 5 trillion economy in the next few years and needs significant collaboration in healthcare and Texas medical centre being one of the best in country ushers in another partnership between India and Texas on medical research and new treatments," Agrawal had said.

Heads of companies like Lyondell Basil, Schlumeberger, McDermott, C level executives from Exxon, Shell and other similar firms including Walmart would also attend the event, he said.

Trump's presence at the 'Howdy Modi' event would send a strong message of support to PM Modi, at a time when American lawmakers have expressed "grave concern" over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Over 50,000 Indian Americans are likely to attend the event. With America going to poll next year, Trump might use the platform to address these potential voters.

The Houston event will be Modi's third major address to the Indian-American community after he became the Prime Minister in 2014 and the first after his re-election in May.

The previous two were at the Madison Square Garden in New York in 2014 and the Silicon Valley in 2016. Both the events were attended by more than 20,000 people.

The mega event billed as 'Howdy Modi' had attracted great enthusiastic participation from Indian-American community.

Organisers have closed the registration, once it crossed 50,000. From Houston, Modi will fly to New York to attend the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly.

