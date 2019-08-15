Thursday, Aug 15, 2019 | Last Update : 06:17 PM IST

India, Politics

Why is freedom being denied to son of India and Kashmir, Shah Faesal?: Chidambaram

ANI
Published : Aug 15, 2019, 5:31 pm IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2019, 5:31 pm IST

On Wednesday, Faesal was detained at Delhi airport just before he was to fly to Turkey.

Several prominent politicians from Jammu and Kashmir - were placed under house arrest hours before the Centre scrapped Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. (Photo: ANI)
 Several prominent politicians from Jammu and Kashmir - were placed under house arrest hours before the Centre scrapped Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: On the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, former union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday paid homage to the soldiers of India who laid down their lives in the line of duty while slamming the treatment meted out to former IAS officer Shah Faesal yesterday.

"Happy Independence Day! Salute the freedom fighters who braved a colonial power to win independence for the nation. Why is freedom being denied to a son of India and Kashmir, Shah Faesal? Only a few years ago, when he topped the IAS, he was celebrated as a hero, today how has he become a threat to public safety?," he tweeted on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Faesal was detained at Delhi airport just before he was to fly to Turkey. The former bureaucrat turned politician was sent back to Srinagar and later detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The former finance minister also raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers being put under house arrest and questioned, "Why is freedom being denied to three former CMs of J&K since August 6th? Why are two former CMs under virtual solitary confinement and one former CM under house arrest? Why are political leaders who fought secessionists and militants locked up?."

Several prominent politicians from Jammu and Kashmir - were placed under house arrest hours before the Centre scrapped Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

Earlier this month, Parliament had revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act 2019, reorganizing the state in two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it.

Tags: chidambaram, shah faesal, jammu and kashmir, article 370, detained
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Shaikh, a Pakistani national who came to India after marriage, had earlier said that she had been tying rakhi on Modi's wrist for last 25 years. (Photo: ANI)

Women, school students tie rakhi on PM Modi's wrist

On August 14, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of people who lost their lives due to floods in the state. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala floods: Toll mounts to 104, 36 missing

She applied 'Tilak' on the forehead of the chief minister and gave him her blessings. (Photo: ANI)

Governor Anandiben Patel ties rakhi to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The young boy, identified as Venkatesh, a Class 6 student from a local government school, was reportedly playing on the banks of the stream, when the ambulance driver approached him for help. (Photo: video screengrab)

Watch: 12-year-old boy risks life to guide ambulance over flooded bridge in K'taka

MOST POPULAR

1

Women, school students tie rakhi on PM Modi's wrist

2

PM Modi's maiden I-Day address of second term also his second-longest

3

'Will tie rakhi to cows on Raksha Bandhan,' says UP BJP leader Bhukkal Nawab

4

Mia Khalifa reveals the money she made in Adult film industry; find out

5

Exciting Apple iPhone 11 Pro details surface; can’t wait for brand new colour

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham