'Casteist, anti-poor': Mayawati on CBSE's fee hike decision

The CBSE had recently doubled the fee of Class X and XII Board examinations from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500.

BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said the decision should be reversed immediately. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Calling the Central Board of Secondary Education's move to increase examination fee for board examinations "anti-poor", BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said the decision should be reversed immediately.

"Recently, CBSE has increased the examination fee for 10th and 12th by 24 times, under which now SC/ST students will have to pay Rs 1,200 instead of Rs 50," she tweeted.

अभी हाल ही में CBSE ने 10वीं व 12वीं के लिये परीक्षा शुल्क में जो 24 गुना तक बढ़ोतरी की है, जिसके तहत् अब एस.सी.-एस.टी. छात्रों को 50 रुपये के बजाय 1200 रुपये देने होंगे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 13, 2019

"Similarly, the fee of general category students has also been doubled. This is a very unfortunate, casteist and anti-poor decision. CBSE should take it back immediately. This is the demand of BSP," she said in another tweet.

इसी ही प्रकार सामान्य वर्ग के छात्रों के शुल्क में भी दोगुनी वृद्धि की गई है। यह अति दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण, जातिवादी व गरीब विरोधी फैसला है। CBSE इसे तुरन्त वापिस ले। बी.एस.पी. की यह माँग है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 13, 2019

According to the education board, SC/ST students in Delhi will now have to pay Rs 1,200 instead of Rs 50 earlier.