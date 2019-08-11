Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 | Last Update : 07:53 PM IST

India cancels Samjhauta Express, after Pak suspended operations

Indian government says decision taken after Pakistan suspended operations on its side.

More details awaited.More details awaited. (Photo: AFP | Representational)
 More details awaited. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

New Delhi:

New Delhi:  The Indian Railways announced on Sunday that it has cancelled the Samjhauta Express train run at its end of the international border, days after Pakistan suspended services on its side.

The railways run the train on Sundays from Delhi to Attari and back, while Pakistan used to run the train between Lahore and Attari.

Passengers used to change trains at the Attari station. "In consequent to Pakistan's decision to cancel samjhaouta exp 14607/14608 running between Lahore and Atari .......the link exp train number 14001/14002 running between Delhi and Atari also stands cancelled (sic)," said Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway.

Two passengers had booked tickets for the Sunday's service, officials said. Pakistan suspended the Samjhauta Express and the Thar Express trains amid tensions between the two neighbouring countries after the government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two Union territories.

Read | Samjhauta stops: How 4-decade service has cemented love across border

