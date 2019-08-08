Thursday, Aug 08, 2019 | Last Update : 05:41 PM IST

India, All India

Samjhauta stops: How 4-decade service has cemented love across border

THE ASIAN AGE. | DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published : Aug 8, 2019, 4:42 pm IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2019, 4:42 pm IST

It was suspended again on August 8, 2019 by Pakistan in retaliation to India's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

The train continued to carry emotions of millions for the last 40 years, only suspended briefly thrice. (Photo: File)
 The train continued to carry emotions of millions for the last 40 years, only suspended briefly thrice. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: After being under the colonial rule for more than a century, at the midnight of August 15, 1947, the celebratory chants of freedom filled the air. But that night also echoed with the cries of millions, who were separated after the partition.

Nearly after 25 years, then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her Pakistani counterpart Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto signed the historic Shimla agreement which gave birth to the 'Samjhauta Express' to unite families on both sides of the border.

The train continued to carry emotions of millions for the last 40 years, only suspended briefly thrice.

It was suspended again on August 8, 2019 by Pakistan in retaliation to India's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status as detailed in Article 370.

'Samjhauta', which means 'agreement', 'accord' and 'compromise' in both Hindi and Urdu, was also known as 'Peace Train'. The train began its operation from July 22, 1976.

The bi-weekly train runs from New Delhi to Attari, on the border and then on to Lahore in Pakistan. The vehicle comprises of six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach.

The originally proposed plan scheduled the 'Friendship Express' to run daily between Amritsar (India) and Lahore (Pakistan).

The train departs from Old Delhi railway station by the name of Attari Express. When it reaches Attari in Punjab, passengers alight for customs and immigration and then as it embarks on its journey to Lahore in Pakistan via Wagah border, changing its name formally to the Samjhauta Express.

When 'Samjhauta Express' was suspended:

January 1, 2002: India broke the service in wake of the terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament on 13 December 2001.

October 8, 2012: Police recovered about 100 kg of contraband heroin and more than 500 rounds of bullet ammunition at Wagah border on the train heading for Delhi.

February 28, 2019: The operations were suspended following the Pulwama terror attack that was carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) that killed more than 40 CRPF jawans on February 14. The series of action following the attack led to a dramatic standoff between India–Pakistan.

August 8, 2019: Pakistan suspended the operations of the four-decades-old train service in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 (A) by the BJP-led Central government that provided special rights and status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags: india-pakistan partition, indira gandhi, zulfiqar ali bhutto, samjhauta express, attari express, pulawama terror attack, crpf, jem, article 370, bjp, article 35 (a)
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Security has been strengthened on the AMU campus here to deal with any possible protests by Kashmiri students in the wake of the Centre's decision to revoke some provisions of Article 370. (Photo: File)

Security strengthened on AMU campus to deal with possible breach of peace

The governor said mandis will be set up at different locations in the Kashmir Valley so that people can buy animals on the occasion of Eid. (Photo: File/ ANI)

J&K governor takes stock of law and order situation before Eid-ul-Adha

(Photo: File)

Helpline numbers announced for Kashmiris to contact families in other states

'Red Alert' warning denotes that an area will receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, while an 'Orange Alert' warning denotes heavy to very heavy rainfall in a particular area. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala CM chairs high-level meeting in Idukki as rains wreak havoc

MOST POPULAR

1

Coffee chain plans to eliminate use of straws by 2020

2

Move over Chanel, Kim Jong Un may push for homegrown 'raccoon eye' makeup

3

Watch: Sushma Swaraj's ashes immersed in Hapur's Ganga River

4

Internet burns fashion designer for body-shaming comments

5

Article 370 memes: Vadra asks users to respect 'sensitive issues' after being trolled

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham