Thursday, Jul 11, 2019 | Last Update : 01:07 PM IST

India, Politics

No decision on cabinet reshuffle, central leadership to take call: Pramod Sawant

ANI
Published : Jul 11, 2019, 10:02 am IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2019, 10:02 am IST

Sawant replied to a question about the prospects of dropping any minister from its coalition partners to accommodate newly joined MLAs.

He also said that the merger of MLAs has been unconditional. (Photo: ANI)
 He also said that the merger of MLAs has been unconditional. (Photo: ANI)

Panaji: Following the merger of 10 Congress MLAs into Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stated that it is upon Central leadership to take any decision regarding making any changes in the Goa cabinet.

Speaking to ANI before leaving for Delhi along with 10 newly-inducted MLAs, Sawant replied to a question about the prospects of dropping any minister from its coalition partners to accommodate newly joined MLAs.

"No decision has been taken yet. The central leadership will take the decision regarding this", said Sawant.

He also said that the merger of MLAs has been unconditional.

"Ten MLAs along with their opposition leaders have merged into BJP. BJP's strength which was 17 has become 27 now. They have come for the development of the state and their constituency. They have not put any conditions. It is an unconditional merger", Goa CM said.

Ten Goa Congress MLAs, who merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have reached Delhi along with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to meet Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah.

In a major political development, a group of ten MLAs from Congress party in Goa had severed ties with their party on Wednesday evening to merge themselves with BJP.

Read | Goa: 10 Congress MLAs including Leader of Opposition join BJP

The group of Congress leaders led by Kavlekar met Speaker Patnekar in the evening to give a letter informing him about their decision.

Other MLAs include -- Atanasio Monserratte, Jeniffer Monserratte, Francis Silveira, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Cleaofacio Dias, Wilfred D'Sa, Nilkant Halarnkar and Isidor Fernandes.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present when the entire group of legislators arrived at the assembly complex. Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Michael Lobo was also present with them.

With ten MLAs changing the sides, the strength of Congress on the floor of the House was reduced to mere five.

Tags: bjp, congress, amit shah, jp nadda, pramod sawant, goa cabinet
Location: India, Goa

Latest From India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh seems to have courted controversy again on Thursday when he expressed concerns about the rising population in the country and linked it to religion. (Photo: File)

Giriraj Singh expresses concerns about India's rising population

'What is the necessity for me to resign now. In 2009-10 when Yeddyurappa was Chief Minister of Karnataka then 18 MLAs had opposed him. But ultimately what happened?, ' Kumaraswamy told reporters here. (photo: ANI)

Karnataka crisis: 'What is the necessity for me to resign,' asks Kumaraswamy

'There is a terrible situation of farmers in the country. I urge the prime minister to ameliorate problems of farmers in the country,' he said. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi says terrible situation of farmers; Rajnath Singh counters

'Besides, as per available information, there are 64 Indian and believed-to-be Indian civilian prisoners and 209 Indian and believed-to-be Indian fishermen in Pakistan's custody. Pakistan has, on 1 July 2019, acknowledged the custody of 52 civilian prisoners and 209 fishermen,' Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said. (Photo: ANI)

Pak has not acknowledged presence of missing Indian PoWs in its custody: Govt

MOST POPULAR

1

Maharashtra man starves wife for 50 days in search of 'hidden treasure'

2

Budget Samsung Galaxy Note 10 rival launched at Rs 13,600

3

London’s Big Ben marks 160 years amid restoration

4

Japan's USD 270 million craft makes second touchdown on distant asteroid

5

I am Samsung Galaxy Note 10

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham