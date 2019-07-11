-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-

Thursday, Jul 11, 2019 | Last Update : 12:10 AM IST

India, Politics

Goa: 10 Congress MLAs including Leader of Opposition join BJP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 10, 2019, 9:04 pm IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2019, 9:44 pm IST

The BJP with 27 MLAs has become the major political party in the 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant with the incumbent Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar. (Photo: ANI)
 Goa CM Pramod Sawant with the incumbent Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar. (Photo: ANI)

Panaji: In a major blow to the Congress party, which has been battling hard to manage the coalition government in Karnataka, 10 Congress legislators in Goa along with the Leader of Opposition have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "Ten Congress MLAs, along with their leader, have merged with the BJP. The strength of the BJP has now risen to 27. They had come for the development of the state and their constituency. They have not put forward any condition, they have joined us unconditionally."

Speaking on the development, Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar said, "Today 10 Congress MLAs gave one letter to me that they are merging with BJP. The second letter was given by Goa CM Pramod Sawant that the strength of BJP has been changed. I have accepted both the letters."

Confirming the development, the Deputy Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly, Michael Lobo said, "Under Schedule 10 of Constitution, the Congress legislators have done the merger. With this 2/3rd of the Congress' legislators have joined the BJP."

On joining the BJP, former Congress leader Chandrakant Kavlekar, who was the leader of the opposition, said, "We have joined BJP today because the chief minister is doing good work. I was the Leader of Opposition. Despite that, development work in our constituency could not be done. Despite being the single largest party we could not form the govt."

Blaming the Congress party for this development, Kavlekar further said, "If no development is done, people will not choose us next time. They (Congress) couldn't fulfill the promises they made. There were several opportunities to form the government but due to lack of unity among some senior leaders, it could never be done. So, we took this decision."

The development has come two days after the Deputy Chief Minister of Goa Vijai Sardesai compared the Congress MLAs to monkeys after there were speculations of Congress MLAs defecting to the BJP. Congress had disapproved the language of Sardesai.

"The language used by Sardesai does not behoove a deputy chief minister. No one from Congress is willing to join the BJP anymore. We have our flock intact and we will show our strength during the upcoming monsoon session of the assembly," Press Trust of India quoted the Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar.

The BJP with 27 MLAs has become the major political party in the 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly. While the Congress is left with just five legislators, the assembly may not have the Leader of Opposition as no political party has the requisite number.

The elections were held in Goa in the year 2017 wherein the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats and the BJP lagged behind by four seats.

BJP, however, was able to form the government with the support of regional parties. The Congress had alleged the move to be unconstitutional.

After the results of the election in 2017, the regional parties had agreed to support the BJP on the condition that Late Manohar Parrikar is made the chief minister.

Parrikar, who was then the Defence Minister, was moved back to lead the state. After his death, Sawant took charge of the state.

Tags: goa, bjp, congress
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

Latest From India

The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government had slumped into crisis following the resignation of MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

K'taka: 2 Cong MLAs quit; Shivakumar visits Mumbai to meet rebel MLAs, detained

Forest official also informed that a geo-fencing system has been established which helps to identify areas safe for lions. (Photo: Representational image)

Gujarat: Lions will be tracked using radio collars in Gir forest

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, Information, and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the poor had been hit by the cases of illicit chit funds and there was a need to curb the menace. (Photo: G.N. Jha)

Cabinet approves bill to help tackle unregulated deposit schemes

The Code on Occupational Safety, Health, and Working Conditions Bill, 2019 in parliament is expected to be introduced in the Budget session of Parliament, under Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar. (Photo: ANI)

Cabinet approves bill that subsumes 13 central labour laws

MOST POPULAR

1

Gujarat: Lions will be tracked using radio collars in Gir forest

2

Over 3,133 cr digital transactions in FY19, positive trend for ongoing fiscal: Prasad

3

They don’t know yet! India has lost

4

12-year old in Hyderabad emerges as software developer and budding entrepreneur

5

Singapore's 'priciest penthouse': USD 54 million, 3 floors, 5 bedrooms

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kartik-Sara, Akshay, Alia and others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham