Normalcy returning to Jammu, regulating to control situations: Official

Jammu: Amid a security clampdown and suspension of internet services in the state, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Friday said that normalcy is returning to the region and that the authorities are doing everything in their power to facilitate people.

"We are facilitating the people, making arrangements for their travel and regulating the situation. Normalcy is returning to the Jammu province. Phone services have been restored, if normalcy continues, internet services will also be restored soon," Verma said in a press conference here.

"We are regulating the situation to control it from spiralling out of control," he said.

The Divisional Commissioner also gave an assurance that the authorities are making sure the people do not face any problem in celebrations of Eid al-Adha, Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan.

"Authorities are doing everything in their power to facilitate the people. Many schools have been opened, others will also start soon. Mosques are open. People are offering their prayers daily. Shops in markets are also opening," Verma said.

"So far, people have been cooperating with the administration. Law and order situation is totally peaceful and local authorities are in constant touch with each other and with the people, he added.

Verma also appealed that the people approach concerned authorities if they face any problems and avoid rumours.

"We have also supplied basic necessities to the people. Electricity and water supply are also normal and hospitals are working as usual. Assessment of the situation is conducted regularly," he said.