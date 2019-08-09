Friday, Aug 09, 2019 | Last Update : 04:48 PM IST

India, Politics

Normalcy returning to Jammu, regulating to control situations: Official

ANI
Published : Aug 9, 2019, 4:05 pm IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2019, 4:05 pm IST

Verma also appealed that the people approach concerned authorities if they face any problems and avoid rumours.

Amid a security clampdown and suspension of internet services in the state, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Friday said that normalcy is returning to the region and that the authorities are doing everything in their power to facilitate people. (Photo: ANI)
 Amid a security clampdown and suspension of internet services in the state, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Friday said that normalcy is returning to the region and that the authorities are doing everything in their power to facilitate people. (Photo: ANI)

Jammu: Amid a security clampdown and suspension of internet services in the state, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Friday said that normalcy is returning to the region and that the authorities are doing everything in their power to facilitate people.

"We are facilitating the people, making arrangements for their travel and regulating the situation. Normalcy is returning to the Jammu province. Phone services have been restored, if normalcy continues, internet services will also be restored soon," Verma said in a press conference here.

"We are regulating the situation to control it from spiralling out of control," he said.

The Divisional Commissioner also gave an assurance that the authorities are making sure the people do not face any problem in celebrations of Eid al-Adha, Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan.

"Authorities are doing everything in their power to facilitate the people. Many schools have been opened, others will also start soon. Mosques are open. People are offering their prayers daily. Shops in markets are also opening," Verma said.

"So far, people have been cooperating with the administration. Law and order situation is totally peaceful and local authorities are in constant touch with each other and with the people, he added.

Verma also appealed that the people approach concerned authorities if they face any problems and avoid rumours.

"We have also supplied basic necessities to the people. Electricity and water supply are also normal and hospitals are working as usual. Assessment of the situation is conducted regularly," he said.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, article 144, sanjeev verma, divisional commissioner
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Latest From India

The court had, on July 25, ordered the video recording of the proceedings. The bench, which has now replaced the earlier bench, reviewed the order and asked the state government's assistance on it. (Photo: File)

Payal Tadvi case: Bombay HC grants bail to 3 doctors accused of abetting suicide

Mishra's counsel argued that proceedings and order are clearly in violation of the law of natural justice. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi HC adjourns hearing in Kapil Mishra's plea against disqualification in Assembly

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

Time for Pak to stop interfering in Indian internal matters: MEA

Vice President M Venkaiah Naiduu. (Photo: ANI)

Vice President calls for code of conduct for lawmakers

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

2

3 pound oyster caught in western France

3

Forget latest Android flagship! Now is the perfect time to buy this smartphone

4

Suzuki Motorcycle India launches GIXXER 250 priced at Rs 1.59 lakh

5

PM Modi congratulates Pranab Mukherjee on receiving Bharat Ratna

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham