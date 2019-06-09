Sunday, Jun 09, 2019 | Last Update : 01:38 PM IST

India, Politics

Ravinder Raina claims he's on Hizbul Mujahideen's hit list

ANI
Published : Jun 9, 2019, 1:11 pm IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2019, 1:11 pm IST

'Pakistan and terrorists are cowards. They only know to backstab,’ Raina said.

‘Our mission is to make nationalist forces strong in the state and I will continue doing it. We will continue to boost the morale of our security forces,’ Raina also said. (Photo: Twitter | @RavinderBJPJK)
 ‘Our mission is to make nationalist forces strong in the state and I will continue doing it. We will continue to boost the morale of our security forces,’ Raina also said. (Photo: Twitter | @RavinderBJPJK)

Jammu: President of BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit Ravinder Raina has claimed that he is on the hit list of terror group Hizbul Mujahideen.

Speaking to ANI, Raina claimed that he was briefed by some senior officials of intelligence agencies that three terrorists belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen have done a recce of his residence and BJP office in the state.

"Pakistan and terrorists are cowards. They only know to backstab. This shows their frustration. Senior officials of intelligence agencies have informed me that three terrorists from Hizbul Mujahideen, one from Pakistan and two from Kashmir have done a recce of my residence and party office. According to inputs, the terrorists are planning a fidayeen attack," he said.

Raina, who has been quite vocal against Pakistan and its proxy terror apparatus in the state, maintained that he is not afraid of such things and will continue to promote nationalism in the Valley.

"However, there is nothing to worry about. We used to work like a soldier, and will continue to do so. Our mission is to make nationalist forces strong in the state and I will continue doing it. We will continue to boost the morale of our security forces," he added.

Tags: ravinder raina, hizbul mujahideen, bjp, jammu and kashmir, fidayeen attack
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Latest From India

'The Singur movement by Mamata Banerjee was a mistake and completely wrong. It neither served the purpose of industry nor agriculture,' the former Trinamool leader said. (Photo: File)

A mistake: Mukul Roy on protest in WB that led to shift of Nano manufacturing plant

'I pay tribute to tribal honour, autonomy and culture youth icon 'veer Birsa Munda' on his death anniversary,' Rahul Gandhi posted online. (Photo: File)

Rahul pays tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda

The south Indian states, especially Tamil Nadu, opposed the reference to Hindi in the three-language. (Photo: Twitter)

HRD Minister to call meet with states on draft education policy

The Gandhi scion hugged her and held her hand when Vavathil and her family came to meet him at a guest house here in the morning. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Rahul Gandhi meets Rajamma during thanksgiving visit to Wayanad

MOST POPULAR

1

Rahul Gandhi meets Rajamma during thanksgiving visit to Wayanad

2

1MORE Stylish Dual-Dynamic Driver BT review: A fashionista’s fantasy!

3

In a first, ferry service to connect India and Maldives

4

ICC CWC'19: Key players to watch out for in the India vs Australia World Cup clash

5

India's first Dinosaur museum inaugurated in Gujarat

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham