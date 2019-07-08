Tuesday, Jul 09, 2019 | Last Update : 05:11 AM IST

India, Politics

'Our party has nothing to do with it': Rajnath Singh on K'taka crisis

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 8, 2019, 1:29 pm IST
Updated : Jul 8, 2019, 1:33 pm IST

'Our party has never indulged in horse trading,' Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Parliament on Monday.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha session on Monday. (Photo: LSTV)
 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha session on Monday. (Photo: LSTV)

New Delhi: Amidst the crisis the Congress-JD(S) coalition is facing in the state of Karnataka, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Parliament on Monday that the BJP has no part to play in the resignations that are happening.

In the Lok Sabha session on Monday, he said, "Our party has nothing to do with what is happening in Karnataka. Our party has never indulged in horse trading."

READ | K'taka crisis LIVE: 21 Congress ministers resign to make way for rebels

"Our party never put any pressure on other parties' leaders. The matter of Congress leaders resigning was started by Rahul Gandhi himself," Rajnath Singh said.

"We're committed to maintaining dignity of parliamentary democracy. Trend of submitting resignations was started by Rahul Gandhi in Congress, it wasn't started by us. He himself asked people to submit resignations, even senior leaders are submitting their resignations," Rajnath Singh also said in the Parliament.

This comes after the wave of resignations that have rocked the coalition government in Karnataka and it is struggling to survive. Almost a total of 21 MLAs of the Congress party have resigned voluntarily to make way for rebels while another Independent MLA submitted his resignation, saying that he will support the BJP.

Tags: rajanth singh, karnataka, congress-jd(s) alliance, lok sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court seeks IOC reply on HCNG pilot plan

The video has gone viral in social media. (Photo: Representational Image)

MP ‘cattle smugglers’ paraded, beaten

Ram Madhav (Photo: PTI)

BJP ready for J&K Assembly election: Ram Madhav

Burhan Wani

Valley shut on Burhan Wani’s death anniversary

MOST POPULAR

1

Baby cry translator is the breakthrough technology we need

2

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review: Hands-down the best Android tablet available

3

Amazon internet satellites are the next big thing in tech

4

'Vacate immediately!' Aligarh woman asked to leave rented home after joining BJP

5

Did you know Google keeps a log of all your purchases? We are outraged

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kartik-Sara, Akshay, Alia and others snapped in Mumbai

Amidst heavy rains, Kangana Ranaut launched her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer at grand launch in Mumbai. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in lead role, Kangana stole the limelight with her shimmering appearance at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Kangana steals the limelight at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra launched their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi's trailer. The actor were looking amazing together as their outfit had a 'desi' touch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jabariya Jodi trailer launch: Sidharth-Parineeti shine in 'desi' avatar

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham