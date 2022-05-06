Friday, May 06, 2022 | Last Update : 03:02 AM IST

  India   Politics  06 May 2022  Jammu gets 43 seats, Kashmir 47
India, Politics

Jammu gets 43 seats, Kashmir 47

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : May 6, 2022, 1:28 am IST
Updated : May 6, 2022, 1:28 am IST

Jammu division will now have 43 assembly constituencies and Kashmir 47 in the 90-member house

Jammu & Kashmir Delimitation Commission signs the final order for Delimitation of the Union Territory. (Photo: ANI)
 Jammu & Kashmir Delimitation Commission signs the final order for Delimitation of the Union Territory. (Photo: ANI)

SRINAGAR/New Delhi: The Union government on Thursday got the ball rolling for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after it published the gazette notification of the final delimitation order hours after the three-member Delimitation Commission submitted its report to the government. As per the order, which comes into effect from May 5, Jammu division will now have 43 assembly constituencies and Kashmir 47 in the 90-member house.

The commission, which was entrusted with the work of delimiting the assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir on the basis of the 2011 census, recommended additional seats in the Assembly for Kashmiri migrants and displaced persons from the Pakistan occupied Jammu-Kashmir. Besides, there are five parliamentary constituencies in the UT, all with equal number of Assembly constituencies for the first time.

 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) sources said that it may take the poll panel three to four months to prepare the new J&K electoral roll as per the newly-delimited constituencies. The decision to hold Assembly elections in the state will be taken only after that.  

It is speculated that the Assembly elections in J&K will be held along with those in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year. Though decision to this effect will be taken by the ECI “at an appropriate time”, keeping in view all pros and cons including the maintenance of law and order, weather and agricultural calendar, particularly the apple-growing season and in consultation with the Union home ministry and J&K administration.

 

The Delimitation Commission headed by the retired judge of the Supreme Court justice Ranjana Prakash Desai and comprising of chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra and J&K state election commissioner K.K. Sharma said, after consultation with associate members, representatives of political parties, citizens and civil society groups, it has been decided to reserve nine Assembly constituencies for scheduled tribes, out of which six will be in Jammu region and 3 in the valley. This is the first time in J&K’s legislative history that seats have been reserved for the STs.

After the increase in the number of Assembly constituencies in the UT from 83 to 90, all five parliamentary constituencies will have an equal number of Assembly seats for the first time.

 

Jammu and Kashmir has been treated as a single entity for the purpose of delimitation. “One of the parliamentary constituencies has been carved out by combining the Anantnag region in the valley and the Rajouri and Poonch of the Jammu region. By this reorganisation, each parliamentary constituency will have an equal number of 18 Assembly constituencies each. Names of some ACs have also been changed keeping in view the demand of local representatives,” a statement from ECI said.

The Delimitation Commission has also asked the government to nominate at least two members of Kashmiri migrants for the union territory’s Legislative Assembly, one of which should be a woman. “Provision of at least two members, one of them must be a female, from the community of Kashmiri migrants in the Legislative Assembly and such members may be given power at par with the power of nominated members of the Legislative Assembly of union territory of Puducherry. The Central government may consider giving the displaced persons from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir some representation in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly by way of nomination of representatives of the displaced persons from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” the order said.

 

The Delimitation Commission set up on March 6, 2020 by a law ministry notification was initially asked to examine the issue of redrawing the Lok Sabha and Assembly constitutions simultaneously in J&K, Assam and some other northeastern states.

However, when the commission had already laid the groundwork to start the delimitation exercise, the government excluded Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland from its purview for the time being. The exclusion raised many eyebrows in J&K and beyond. The Union government also extended its term by one-year in March last year and on the completion of it for another two months.

Earlier this year, after putting the draft report in the public domain, the commission invited claims and suggestions between March 14 and 2 from all political parties, organizations and individuals.

 

The commission received a total of 408 suggestions and objections which were in addition to those submitted by five of its associate members including Union minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma, both BJP MPs from Jammu division, and their counterparts from the Kashmir valley Farooq Abdullah, Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference (NC).

Various Kashmir-centric political parties including the NC had termed the commission’s proposal of six additional Assembly seats for Jammu region and one for the Kashmir valley while reserving nine constituencies for Scheduled Castes and seven for Scheduled Tribes and making changes in the Lok Sabha constituencies “totally unacceptable”. They accused the commission of allowing the “political agenda of the BJP to dictate its recommendations” by seeking to disempower the Muslim voters particularly of Kashmir valley and Pir Panjal region of the UT.

 

In February, Mr Abdullahs had rejected the draft report of the commission saying it "defies any and all logic" and no political, social and administrative reason can justify the recommendations.

The BJP, on their part, called the commission's proposal a “path-breaking initiative and a defining moment for the political empowerment of marginalised segments of J&K.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, j&k delimitation commission
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the release of Hindi film 'Jhund' on the OTT (Over the top) platform on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)

SC's nod to the release of 'Jhund' on OTT platform on Friday

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC to hear on May 10 pleas challenging validity of penal law on sedition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

PM to chair review meeting on preparedness to deal with heatwave, monsoon season

Prashant Kishor (ANI)

Prashant Kishor set for padyatra across Bihar; says no political party for now

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham