PDP MP tears Constitution in RS to protest against scrapping of Article 370

PDP MP Mir Mohammad Fayaz also went on to tear his kurta in protest of the move taken by the Home Minister.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu directed him to leave the House after this incident. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: PDP MP's in the Rajya Sabha protested vehemently against the scrapping of the Article 370, as declared by Home Minister Amit Shah after the decision to make Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Union Territories.

A copy of the Indian Constitution was torn in the Rajya Sabha today by PDP MP Mir Mohammad Fayaz. Immediately, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu directed both members of PDP in Rajya Sabha, Mir Mohammad Fayaz and Nazir Ahmad Laway, to leave.

(Photo: ANI)