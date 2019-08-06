Monday, Aug 05, 2019 | Last Update : 09:10 PM IST

Watch: 'Maybe it was wrong to reject Pak and join India,' says Mehbooba

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 5, 2019, 8:52 pm IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2019, 8:58 pm IST

She attached an audio clip to a tweet on her official handle, saying this was the only way left with her to communicate.

Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti took to twitter on Monday after the presentation of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha that revoked the Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

 

 

In the audio clip she attached on her official Twitter handle, she said, “The Indian Parliament, like thieves, have stolen everything from the people of Jammu and Kashmir that had been promised by the very Parliament before.”

Talking about the increase of security forces in the state, she said the Indian government has made the state into an “open jail” so that nobody can speak up against the “illegitimate decision”.

“Today the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been forced to think that our leaders who had rejected Pakistan and had taken the decision to join India, was probably not correct. Because the conditions on which Kashmir agreed to be a part of the Indian Union, those conditions have been broken by India only. This is why we Kashmiris to protect our dignity have to struggle for it.

