Monday, Aug 05, 2019 | Last Update : 09:10 PM IST

India, Politics

Here’s what breaking up of J&K into 2 Union Territories means

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 5, 2019, 8:27 pm IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2019, 8:27 pm IST

Union Territory of J&K is to have a legislature, while territory of Ladakh is not going to have one under J&K Reorganisation Bill, 2019.

The total number of centrally administrated territories in the country will now go up to nine. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 The total number of centrally administrated territories in the country will now go up to nine. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

New Delhi: With the road clear ahead for the Centre after the annulment of Article 370 of the Constitution, that gave the state of Jammu and Kashmir a special status – and bifurcated the state into two separate union territories according to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019. The total number of centrally administrated territories in the country will now go up to nine.

Out of the total nine, Puducherry and Delhi have their own legislatures – exactly what is being planned for the Jammu and Kashmir section as per the Reorganisation Bill, 2019. The five remaining Union Territories, namely Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are ruled directly by the Centre. Ladakh, the second under the Reorganisation Bill, will be in this second category.

What exactly is a Union Territory?

A union territory is an administrative division governed directly by the union government.

What is UT with a legislature?

These are Union Territories which have a partial statehood status, and this have a legislature and a Lieutenant Governor. Such UTs have an elected chief minister and a council of ministers. Lieutenant Governor is a representative of the President in the territory and acts on the aid and recommendation of the Council of Ministers but he does not need the approval of the Council of Ministers on every matter. In case of Delhi, the government exercises no power in the domain of land, law, and police. The LG has full powers to decide on these matters.

What is UT without legislature?

These are Union Territories that do not have a chief minister and are ruled directly by the Union government through the L-G who runs the day to day administration through his team of advisers.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, union territory, article 370, amit shah, ladakh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Talking about the increase of security forces in the state, she said the Indian government has made the state into an ‘open jail’ so that nobody can speak up against the ‘illegitimate decision’. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: 'Maybe it was wrong to reject Pak and join India,' says Mehbooba

Referring to speeches made by some Opposition leaders, Shah said:

Shah assures state status to J&K once situation normalises

During his visit, Jaishankar will hold wide-ranging talks with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the entire gamut of bilateral issues, as well as a regional and global matters of mutual interest. (Photo: File)

Jaishankar to visit China from August 11- 13

Home Minister Amit Shah proposed the bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)

1 Lieutenant Governor, 114 seats in J&K UT after delimitation

MOST POPULAR

1

'Not democracy but authoritarianism': Historian Ramachandra Guha on Article 370

2

Photos: SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's pics from college rehearsal days go viral

3

After J&K and Haryana, ‘Super 30’ becomes first film to get tax-free in eight states

4

Small airplane lands on busy highway; halts before red light as police dashcam rolls

5

Apple to shockingly kill off long-term flagship this year

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham