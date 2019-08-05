Monday, Aug 05, 2019 | Last Update : 04:27 PM IST

India, Politics

Govt's Article 370 move 'murder of democracy', 'attack' on Constitution: Left parties

PTI
Published : Aug 5, 2019, 3:06 pm IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2019, 3:06 pm IST

‘What the government has done is regressive and will further alienate the people of Jammu and Kashmir,’ CPI general secretary D Raja said.

‘Governance by conspiracy and coup: that's democracy under the Modi-Shah duo ploy! Like the 500 and 1000 rupee notes, Article 370 and the entire spirit of the Constitution has been junked today,’ it alleged. (Photo: File | PTI)
 ‘Governance by conspiracy and coup: that's democracy under the Modi-Shah duo ploy! Like the 500 and 1000 rupee notes, Article 370 and the entire spirit of the Constitution has been junked today,’ it alleged. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Left parties on Monday lashed out at the government for revoking Article 370, saying that it was the "murder of democracy" and will serve to only to further "alienate" the people of the region.

The government on Monday abolished the article that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and moved a separate bill to bifurcate the state into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. "What the government has done is regressive and will further alienate the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the murder of democracy," CPI general secretary D Raja said.

The CPI(M) termed the move an "attack" on the Constitution and said the Left parties will hold a protest against the move on Monday. "This is an attack on the Indian Constitution by scrapping Article 370 and dismantling the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

They will be led by the central leadership of these parties," the party said. Demanding that the government "end the seige in Kashmir", CPI-ML Liberation party tweeted that the government through its decision had ended the last bridge between the state and the constitution. "By effectively scrapping #Article370 and 35A, the Modi govt has burnt the constitutional & historical bridge that connected J&K with the rest of India. The govt's obsession with setting the clock back is pushing the country back into the turbulence of the 1940s," tweeted CPI-ML Liberation from its official handle.

"Governance by conspiracy and coup: that's democracy under the Modi-Shah duo ploy! Like the 500 and 1000 rupee notes, Article 370 and the entire spirit of the Constitution has been junked today," it alleged.

Raja said that the government's move in Jammu and Kashmir was an attempt to try and distract people from the state of the economy which is in a bad way. "Instead of discussing the economic policies, they are diverting the attention of the people and creating panic in the country in the name of nationalism. The present government is RSS controlled and they are following the agenda of dismantling J&K piece by piece," said Raja.

Article 370 of the Constitution granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir whereby provisions of the Constitution which are applicable to other states are not applicable to Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, article 370, amit shah, d raja, left parties
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Additional 100 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces were deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for counter-insurgency operations and to maintain law and order. (Representational Image)

Centre’s 9-day stealth to kill 70-year-old Article 370

Former senior inspector Shahaji Jadhav, who had served with Thane police, is accused of having excess assets of Rs 41.65 lakh, which is 47 per cent more than his known sources of income. (Photo: Representational)

Maharashtra ACB books cop, 2 civic officials in separate DA cases

'Thirteen marooned villagers at Lahura and Kosadi of Mangarol taluka in Surat district were rescued by two IAF helicopters which took off from Vadodara and Surat,' a defence official said. (Photo: ANI)

2 IAF choppers rescue 13 stranded people in flooded Surat

‘What a glorious day,’ Ram Madhav had tweeted before. (Photo: Twitter | @rammadhavbjp)

Post revoking Article 370, Ram Madhav posts PM's old photo, says ‘promise fulfilled’

MOST POPULAR

1

After J&K and Haryana, ‘Super 30’ becomes first film to get tax-free in eight states

2

Small airplane lands on busy highway; halts before red light as police dashcam rolls

3

Apple to shockingly kill off long-term flagship this year

4

Huawei Mate 30 Pro has next-generation technology

5

Australian cancer patient becomes 1st person to use euthanasia law

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham