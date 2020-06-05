Friday, Jun 05, 2020 | Last Update : 06:50 PM IST

73rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

226,859

8,048

Recovered

108,450

3,712

Deaths

6,363

223

Maharashtra77793336812710 Tamil Nadu2725614901223 Delhi250049898659 Gujarat18609126671155 Rajasthan98627104213 Uttar Pradesh92375439245 Madhya Pradesh87622772377 West Bengal68762768355 Bihar4452212028 Karnataka4320161057 Andhra Pradesh4112252971 Haryana3281112324 Telangana31471587105 Jammu and Kashmir3142104835 Odisha247814819 Punjab2415204347 Assam19894434 Kerala158969015 Uttarakhand115328610 Jharkhand7642975 Chhatisgarh6781892 Tripura6221730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
India, Politics

Mallikarjuna Kharge named as Congress candidate for Karnataka Rajya Sabha polls

PTI
Published : Jun 5, 2020, 6:39 pm IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2020, 6:39 pm IST

Kharge had lost the 2019 general election from his Gulbarga parliamentary seat.

File image of Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge. (ANI)
 File image of Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge. (ANI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday nominated former Union minister and senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge as the party''s candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election from Karnataka.

Kharge, a former leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, had lost the 2019 general election from his Gulbarga parliamentary seat.

He is currently the AICC general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Maharashtra, where the Congress currently shares power with the Shiv Sena and the NCP.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Mallikarjun Kharge as Congress candidate for the ensuing biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka," a party statement said.

Kharge is a prominent Dalit leader of the party. The Rajya Sabha election is slated for June 19.

Tags: mallikarjuna kharge, karnataka congress, rajya sabha election

Latest From India

Migrants wait to board a bus for Bihar at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Gurugram, Tuesday. PTI Photo

Guest workers to play a key role in Bihar elections

File image of a protest at JNU.

Don't sully JNU's image by violating corona guidelines: University to teachers

PM Narendra Modi (PTI photo)

PM Modi's Atmanirbhar bharat slogan another jumla to fool people: Kapil Sibal

Screengrab of the video.

Farewell procession proves costly for UP inspector, suspended for violating lockdown

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

2

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

3

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

4

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

5

Will southern states be next on Swiggy, Zomato liquor delivery route after Jharkhand and Odisha?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham