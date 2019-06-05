Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir likely later this year: EC

The schedule for Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be announced after the Amarnath yatra, the Election Commission said.

Srinagar: Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir shall be "considered" later this year and the schedule for which will be announced after the Amarnath yatra, the Election Commission said in a statement on Tuesday. The annual pilgrimage to Amarnath, the state's famous cave shrine, ends on August 15.

The state has been under Governor's rule since June last year, when the BJP severed its alliance with Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party in the state. President's rule came into force in December 2018.

"The Commission will keep on regularly and on real time basis monitoring the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, taking inputs from all necessary quarters and after the conclusion of Amarnath Yatra will announce the election schedule for the conduct of assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir," a statement from the Commission read.