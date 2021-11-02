Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021 | Last Update : 07:48 AM IST

  J&K government to set up separate investigation agency for terrorism related cases
J&K government to set up separate investigation agency for terrorism related cases

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Nov 2, 2021, 12:51 am IST
To be called 'State Investigation Agency (SIA)', it will also act as a nodal agency for coordinating with National Investigation Agency

The SIA shall take other measures as may be necessary for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism related cases. — Representational image/By arrangement
SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government  has set up a seperate state investigation agency for investigaton and prosecution of all terrorism related cases. 

To be called 'State Investigation Agency (SIA)', it will also act as a nodal agency for coordinating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies and "shall take other measures as may be necessary for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism related case," an order issued by the J&K's Home Department in capital Srinagar on Monday said.

 

Tags: state investigation agency, jammu and kashmir, national investigation agency, investigation into terrorism related cases
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

