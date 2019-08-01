Thursday, Aug 01, 2019 | Last Update : 01:27 PM IST

India, Politics

BJP should answer question raised by Barabanki school girl: Priyanka Gandhi

ANI
Published : Aug 1, 2019, 11:47 am IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2019, 12:05 pm IST

On July 28, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli.

On Wednesday, a schoolgirl posed some tough questions to Uttar Pradesh Police officials here who were delivering a lecture to students about women's safety in a school at Barabanki. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
New Delhi: Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked BJP, the ruling dispensation in Uttar Pradesh, to answer the question of Barabanki school girl who posed a tough question to the police officer on women security at an awareness programme on Wednesday.

"If some influential persons do some wrong then would our voices be heard? This question is raised by schoolgirl in Barabanki from the Uttar Pradesh government in an awareness programme. This question is in the minds of every women and girl in Uttar Pradesh. BJP, give answer?" tweeted Priyanka.

On Wednesday, a schoolgirl posed some tough questions to Uttar Pradesh Police officials here who were delivering a lecture to students about women's safety in a school at Barabanki.

Citing Unnao rape survivor's case as a glaring example of alleged administrative failure to deliver justice and protection to the victim, the schoolgirl questioned a police official about how law enforcers would guarantee the safety of those who complain against "influential" persons who harass or commit a crime against them.

On July 28, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, her aunts were killed on the spot. The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, who is being treated at King George's Medical University are stable, the hospital said on Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. Probe in the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday after which the CBI registered a case in connection with the rape survivor's accident in Raebareli.

Tags: priyanka gandhi, barabanki school girl, unnao rape case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

